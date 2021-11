The Kristen Stewart hive has been waiting forever for the world to catch up and acknowledge her as one of the best working actresses. Some of us have been with her since before the Twilight days, fighting the good fight against the haters who have never even heard of Personal Shopper! Stewart has established herself as an avant-garde starlet, and her portrayal of Princess Diana in the highly-anticipated film Spencer will only further the gospel of her acting to the world. But she’s also down to play a twisted villain, and maybe, just maybe, even go Joker mode.

