VIDEO: Man caught stealing $2.3K from car on SI as accomplice on e-scooter keeps watch

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was caught on camera stealing $2,300 and a cell phone from a car on Staten Island as an accomplice kept watch on an e-scooter, police said Tuesday.

Video released by the police department shows the thieves on Wednesday, Oct. 27 exiting their silver SUV around 12: 40 p.m. The clip then cuts to one of the men heading to a 2016 Ford Edge and stealing the cash and the phone from the back seat, police said.

As the man swipes the cash, his alleged lookout could be seen keeping watch from an e-scooter, the video shows.

The pair then fled in their SUV southbound on Clove Road, police said.

One of the suspects was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and a white baseball cap. The suspect serving as a lookout was pictured wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black ballcap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.com/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.