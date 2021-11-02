CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

"We've Got To Start Working Together" Greenville County Council Chairman addresses recent disagreements

By Rob Jones
At the Greenville County Council meeting two weeks ago there was a major disagreement in the handling of the proposed “Project Homecoming” in the City of Greer that failed. Some council members were outspoken in their criticisms of the project being voted down in the Finance Committee. At Tuesday night's meeting, Council chair and finance committee member Willis Meadows addressed the disagreement amongst the council.

Meadows would go on to tell the council they should come together for the betterment of county residents. Meadows said " put your differences aside and let's do what is right for the people of Greenville County. Willis Meadows has served on the council for the last 15 years after first being elected in 2006.

