San Francisco schools to unveil budget plan in hopes of avoiding state takeover

Eight people are dead and several more injured after a crowd suddenly rushed towards the stage at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday night. Authorities are investigating the cause of the deadly incident. Lilia Luciano has more.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed Congress’ passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package as a “monumental step forward for the nation” after fractious fellow Democrats resolved a months-long standoff in their ranks to seal the deal. “Finally, infrastructure week,” a beaming Biden told reporters. “I’m so...
After months of deliberation, House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill just before midnight Friday. President Biden lauded the passage of the bill, calling it "transformative." Christina Ruffini has more.
A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
Rapper Travis Scott said in a video Saturday night that he could not have imagined the "severity of the situation" at Friday's Astroworld festival in Houston, where eight people died after a crowd surge. "I'm honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this just happening," Scott said in...
WASHINGTON — The House voted 221 - 213 to clear a procedural hurdle for President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion safety net package after a chaotic day that included passage of a separate infrastructure bill. The vote came after weeks of missed deadlines and then hours of wrangling between Democrats that...
A Wisconsin-based health care organization and Aaron Rodgers have ended their partnership just days after the Green Bay Packers' quarterback revealed he had taken an anti-parasite drug instead of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Prevea Health announced the decision on Twitter on Saturday. "Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the...
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk asked his 62.5M Twitter followers Saturday in a poll if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. Musk also tweeted that he "will abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it goes." "Note, I do not take a cash salary...
