Tennis

Australia, Russia, Swiss win, Slovakia upsets US at BJK Cup

By KAREL JANICEK - Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia won a thrilling doubles match to upset the United States in their Group C tie at the Billie Jean King Cup on Tuesday. Viktoria Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova teamed up to beat the U.S. pair of CoCo Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-7 (5), 12-10 to give...

