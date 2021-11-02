Cheyenne Police seeking information on shoplifting suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying this suspect in the provided video. Authorities state that on September 14, 2021, at approximately 11:05 pm, an unknown black male entered the lobby of the Roosevelt Inn located at 7630 Roosevelt Blvd, approached the employee and asked him for a fork. A few minutes pass, the employee opened the office door to give the suspect the fork when the suspect produced a handgun. The suspect then went into the office and took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the hotel. The suspect was not a registered guest.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO