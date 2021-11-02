CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cheyenne Police seeking information on shoplifting suspect

By Cap City Staff
capcity.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) is requesting assistance in identifying an individual suspected of shoplifting from Boot Barn (4519 Frontier Mall Dr.) on multiple occasions. “The suspect appears to be a...

capcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Police Seeking Your Help IDing Robbery Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying this suspect in the provided video. Authorities state that on September 14, 2021, at approximately 11:05 pm, an unknown black male entered the lobby of the Roosevelt Inn located at 7630 Roosevelt Blvd, approached the employee and asked him for a fork. A few minutes pass, the employee opened the office door to give the suspect the fork when the suspect produced a handgun. The suspect then went into the office and took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the hotel. The suspect was not a registered guest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTAR News

Avondale police seek help identifying shooting suspects

PHOENIX — The Avondale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting Thursday. Officers responded to a shooting near Van Buren Street and Fairway Drive at about 5:40 p.m., the department said in a press release. Video from the scene...
AVONDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Daily Voice

State Police Seek ID For Lehigh County DSW Shoplifter

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) shoplifting. Last Friday, Oct. 29, the suspect was seen entering the DWS store on Airport Center Drive in Hanover Township (Lehigh County) and placing six pairs of Timberland boots in a …
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo police are looking for alleged shoplifter

Laredo police are looking for a man wanted for theft, authorities said. On Wednesday afternoon, authorities released surveillance images showing a man wearing a brown and beige T-shirt, black pants, and black and white tennis shoes. He appears to be a Hispanic male. He is seen wearing sunglasses, and a blue and black Reebok backpack.
LAREDO, TX
Daily Register

Williamson County Sheriff's Office seeking information on suspect

WILLIAMSON COUNTY -- Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is seeking the public's assistance in attempting to identify a suspect involved in a theft of a credit card that occurred on Oct. 9 in Williamson County. An unidentified male was seen using the stolen credit card at three different locations. The...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Crime Stoppers#Cheyenne Police#Cpd
NBC Connecticut

Hamden Police Seek Suspect in Purse Snatching

Hamden police are trying to find a suspect accused of knocking a woman to the ground and stealing her purse on Monday. Police said the 61-year-old victim was robbed at the Hamden Plaza parking lot at 2100 Dixwell Ave. around 5 p.m. According to police, the suspect knocked into her from behind, injuring her, then snatched her purse.
HAMDEN, CT
beverlyreview.net

Chicago police seek suspect in home invasion

A home invasion was reported in which a man followed a teenage girl into her home in West Beverly and pointed a gun at her head, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD) Office of News Affairs and 19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea. No one was injured, and authorities are...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora police seek suspect wanted in car burglaries

AURORA, Ill. - Police in Aurora are trying to identify the person who broke into two vehicles and stole items last month. The burglaries happened overnight on Sept. 27 in the 500 block of Station Boulevard, police said. If you have any information, you're asked to call Aurora police's Investigations...
AURORA, IL
WPMI

Prichard Police seeking help in locating wanted suspect

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Prichard Police are asking for the community's help in locating and arresting 25-year-old Kendarius D. Welch. Welch is wanted on at least two warrants of firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle/building. He is also wanted for the October 23 shooting incident that happened at the...
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVN.com

Sparks Police Seek Murder Suspect in El Rancho Shooting

Sparks Police need your help finding a woman wanted in a murder case. Police say Katrina Cavahlo was involved in a fight that led to the shooting death of 24-year-old Vintell Johnson this past February at an apartment on El Rancho Drive. Police say Cavahlo currently has an active arrest...
SPARKS, NV
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Ruby homicide: Milwaukee police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an Oct. 9 homicide. Police said the victim was driving near Sherman and Ruby around 10:40 p.m. when a suspect car pulled up alongside the victim's car and fired several shots. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Savannah Morning News

Savannah police seek suspect in southside shooting

At 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Savannah Police officers responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Morekis Drive in a residential neighborhood just south of Montgomery Cross Road. There, according to SPD spokesperson Keturah Greene, police found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.The man has been transported to the hospital. His condition status is not known.
SAVANNAH, GA
KFDA

Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect

TUCUMCARI, NM (KFDA) - Tucumcari police ask you to be on the lookout for a white subject wearing a long black coat. This person is spraying unsuspecting individuals and vehicles with what is believed to be bear spray. The department has taken numerous reports regarding this suspect. They ask residents...
TUCUMCARI, NM
wish989.com

Marion Police Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect

MARION – Marion Police say early Monday morning an unknown white male suspect opened and reached into the bedroom window of a juvenile child. The suspect stole property from the bedroom window and fled from the home located in the 400 block of South Vicksburg Street. Surveillance video in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police: Alcohol suspected factor in November 3rd car accident

Officials with the Cheyenne Police Department say that on Wednesday, November 3 at approximately 4:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to a vehicle incident with possible injuries near the 3000 block of East 11th Street. “At the scene, responding officers found that a Ford EcoSport had collided with the side of...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
whcuradio.com

Police seeking information on assault on the Commons

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are investigating an assault that took place in the early morning hours on Halloween. Friday at about 3:25 AM, officers responded to the eastern end of the Ithaca Commons on a welfare check. When they arrived, officers found a man lying on the ground,...
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy