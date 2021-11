Groux heads the recycling program at Kyburz, a small, family-owned company that makes electric vehicles; it is best known for a three-wheeled vehicle favored by the Swiss postal service. It’s also the rare EV company that selects its batteries with their eventual reuse and recycling in mind. Once batteries are no longer fit for the demands of mail delivery, they are refurbished and often reused in vehicles that require less power, like personal scooters, or to store energy produced by solar panels. Finally, after those second and sometimes third lives, they are dismantled piece by piece by Groux’s machinery into materials that can be reused. The goal is to produce raw materials for new batteries from dead batteries as efficiently as possible. Groux thinks he’s nearly cracked it.

