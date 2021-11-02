November 4 Arts and Entertainment Source: Canine ‘writes’ ‘Dog Days In Italy: How I Became An Expat Dog’

I am not the type of dog person who loves all dogs. I don’t even like very many of them. The truth, I guess, is that I am as picky about dogs as I am about people. So the ones I do love take on outsized proportions (leaving enormous rents when they go), and it follows that I’m a bit difficult to please when it comes to dogs in literature. Finding the good ones is like sifting for edible scraps behind a dumpster—their roles are small but vital, and generally tragic. They tend to be plot devices rather than characters. Rich in pathos, poor in complexity. I’m thinking of Argos, or Merrylegs in Hard Times.

