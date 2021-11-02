November 4 Arts and Entertainment Source: Canine ‘writes’ ‘Dog Days In Italy: How I Became An Expat Dog’

Attendees of the event will enjoy a doggie photobooth, caricature drawings, paw paintings, and raffles with proceeds going to support local rescue, The Animal Pad. TrustedHousesitters, the largest and most trusted pet care community of its kind, is hosting a Howl-O-Ween celebration at the Little Italy Dog Park. Attendees will enjoy the Woof Booth photobooth, caricature drawings of their pets by Marco, complimentary embroidered bandanas for the first 40 people from Lucrecia, and paw paintings. Raffles will also be taking place throughout the day with tickets being available for $1. Proceeds from the raffles will benefit The Animal Pad (TAP), a 100% volunteer-based local non-profit, all breed dog rescue focusing on saving dogs from high kill shelters and the streets of Mexico.
