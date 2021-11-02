CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle's Brother Thomas Makes Desperate Move To Meet His Niece and Nephew

By Ashley Malone
enstarz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Markle Jr. has previously took a dig at his half-sister Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry, saying she would ruin the Duke's life, but now, he's willing to raise the white flag in desperate plea to meet his niece and nephew. According to Express UK, Thomas is currently...

www.enstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Prince Harry Not Prince Charles’ Son? Meghan Markle Wants Proof and Demands Husband To Get Paternity Test [Report]

It seems like Meghan Markle is stirring the pot once again. Tabloids keep reporting about her demanding the Duke of Sussex to prove his relationship to Prince Charles. Speculations about Harry being an illegitimate son of the Prince of Wales have always existed and been questioned by curious and doubtful netizens. However, this time around, it's apparently the mother of his children and possibly his own father who brought up the topic to the media.
WORLD
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Engelson
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
heatworld

Prince Harry tells Meghan Markle: ‘I must see my family’

The country took a sharp intake of breath a fortnight ago, when the Palace announced the Queen had spent the night in hospital undergoing “preliminary investigations” for an unspecified (non-COVID-related) ailment. The 95 year old returned to Windsor after her overnight stay and was said to be in “good spirits”,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niece And Nephew#Canada#British Royal Family
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's cute Halloween costume for Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have attended Halloween parties in the past and the couple even once hinted about having an adorable costume for their eldest child, Archie. Back in 2019, when Prince Harry and Meghan were still using their Sussex Royal Instagram account, they shared...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Fear Son Archie Will Be Mocked Over Title

Royal biographer Andrew Morton reveals in a new interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put parenting choice ahead of the honorary title for their 2-year-old son. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have turned down title for their son Archie. For the reason, a royal expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put parenting choice ahead of the honorary title.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's regal-looking engagement ring from ex-husband – rare photo

The Duchess of Sussex's stunning engagement ring from Prince Harry holds diamonds from the collection of the late Princess Diana, making it very special indeed, but what about her former ring from ex-husband Trevor Engelson?. While not many details of Meghan Markle's previous engagement and ring have been released, she...
townandcountrymag.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Rep Breaks Silence on Reports Lilibet’s Christening Won’t Happen in U.K.

It's been a relatively quiet week for royals news, but that hasn't stopped some of the British tabloids from turning when and where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana’s christening will take place into a salacious story. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rep gave a rare comment on the couple's actual plans, making it clear they were not set in stone yet despite multiple stories claiming from “sources” that Lili wouldn't be baptized in England.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Thomas Markle Jr. Says Estranged Sister Meghan Markle 'Walked All Over' Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson In Trailer For Australia's 'Big Brother VIP'

Thomas Markle Jr. talked about his estranged sister Meghan Markle's previous marriage in a preview for Australia's Big Brother VIP. According to Thomas Jr., the Suits alum "walked all over" her first husband, producer Trevor Engelson. The 55-year-old told his castmates that the 40-year-old "dumped" her ex-husband and "[Prince] Harry’s on the chopping block next."
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
DesignerzCentral

'Wasn't good news!' Harry's Halloween phone call while visiting Meghan Markle laid bare

Prince Harry, 37, decided to visit his now-wife Meghan Markle, 40, in Canada for All Saints' Eve during the early stages of the couple's relationship in 2016. However, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a horrible phone call from the British side of the pond from Harry's aides at Kensington Palace, informing them that their relationship was about to be made public.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy