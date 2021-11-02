CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWC, Workforce Boards, Veterans Commission Host Nov. 4 Hiring Red, White and You Fairs For Veterans

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in partnership with 28 local workforce development boards and the Texas Veterans Commission, will host veterans hiring fairs in 28 cities throughout Texas on Thursday, Nov. 4. The events will be a combination of in-person and virtual events. TWC’s 10th annual Hiring Red, White...

Dias Hired To Fill Vacancy At Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, Texas — One of the best parts of my job is to help our Park Rangers find a new position through a promotion. Even though this is usually bittersweet, as it was in this case, our long time Office Manager, Kimberly Swaim, was promoted to our regional office because of excellent service, resulting in big hiking boots to fill! We were very fortunate to have found an excellent candidate to take over this important administrative position.
COOPER, TX
KSST Radio

Schedule, King and Queen Nominees Announced for 2021 Paris Junior College Homecoming

“PJC in the 1980s” is the theme for this year’s Homecoming festivities at Paris Junior College set for November 4-6. After a final round of voting by students, the Homecoming Court is set as well. Members include Rylie Hardison of Mt. Pleasant, Da’May Jones of Houston, Baylee Metcalfe of Sand Springs, Okla., Jessika Roberts of Forney, Beau Brewer of McKinney, and Nathaniel Windham of Pickton.
PARIS, TX
Extension Agents Recognize Volunteers, Outstanding Supporter Who Help Make Many Programs Successes

Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Service Thursday evening recognized a group of people who continue to give of their time and talents to help make the many programs hosted by the local Extension office the successes they continue to be. A few very special awards, including state recognition and the Hopkins County Outstanding Extension Supporter of the Year, were presented at the 2021 Extension Leadership Banquet held Nov. 4, at Hopkins County Civic Center.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Doin’ It in Style! 2021 DBA Heritage Car Show Saturday November 6 Downtown Sulphur Springs

Final preparations are being set in place for November 6, 2021 by the members of the Downtown Business Alliance to stage the Heritage Car Show, an annual main event on Celebration Plaza. Much pre-show labor is involved for members in setting up and moving barriers, issuing placement to the vehicles as they arrive, and getting the vehicles parked and situated properly around the Plaza. The Car Show has long been a popular attraction for Sulphur Springs, a major fundraiser for the DBA, and a fun, well-organized go-to contest for car-lovers of this region of Texas. In their invitation to car owners to register for the 2021 event, it was explained that the show is open to vehicles 1987 or older, registration would be open from September 1 to October 16, and that the first 50 entries would receive one Car Show T-shirt and a Dash Plaque. And more than 50 entries are expected for this year’s show! They will fill the Plaza with color, class and style! And, excellent Fall weather is also expected!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Opening Ceremony for the Sulphur Springs Visit of The Wall That Heals

Erected on the Sulphur Springs High School track, the 375-foor-long Wall That Heals provided a reflective backdrop for the Opening Ceremony of the much-anticipated visit of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica. The display will be open 24 hours a day November 4th through 7th for visitors. At 2 p.m. Sunday, November 7, the Wall and Mobile Education Center will depart Sulphur Springs for it’s next visit somewhere in America. There is no cost to visit The Wall That Heals or the Mobile Education Center.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Visit Charleston, Texas, it’s a Sight!

At times, Charleston, Texas can be an exciting place! Like back in 1910 when a 500-pound meteorite fell to earth near the burg of Charleston during the passage of Halley’s Comet, bringing some publicity to the community. Nowadays, it’s exciting when hunters and fishermen come through on their way to their best spots on the South Sulphur River. And definitely during wedding season, when the Charleston Sky venue brings new folks to town. During the Halloween weekend 2021, I visited Charleston and found it to still be a ‘scream’!
TEXAS STATE
4-H Exhibitors Should Contact Extension Office By Nov. 29 Regarding NETLA Broiler Projects

By Dr. Mario Villarino, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Hopkins County Agent, Natural Resource/Agriculture. Broiler projects are popular with 4-H and FFA members and are an integral part of most youth livestock shows. Broiler projects are especially suitable for youngsters with limited space. Most shows limit the number of chicks ordered to 25 per exhibitor. When planning to start a project, contact the county Extension Office, a 4-H leader or an agricultural science instructor. Birds not shown can be slaughtered for home use or donated to local organizations.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Paris Junior College Regents Receive Overview of Training Options Truck Driving is an Area of High Need

At their monthly meeting, the Paris Junior College Board of Regents received an overview of non-credit training options provided by the Continuing Education Department from Vice President of Workforce Education John Spradling. In the area of workforce development, non-credit courses are divided into health, business, industry, and childcare sectors. Community...
PARIS, TX
Barry Gene (B.W.) Washington

Barry Gene (B.W.) Washington was born December 12, 1956, to Troas Ben Washington and Virginia Kate Washington. However, he didn’t enter this world alone. His identical twin brother, Harry Dean Washington, arrived shortly after him. Barry graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1975. He loved sports and God. Barry...
WASHINGTON STATE
Early Voting Concludes Oct. 29 In Constitutional Amendments, North Hopkins ISD, Cumby City Council Elections

Early voting got off to a slow start last Monday and continued voter turn out has continued to be low in the Nov. 2, 2021 Constitutional Amendment, North Hopkins ISD trustees and Cumby City Council Elections. A total of 20 ballots were cast by Hopkins County voters during the first day of the early voting period. When the poll closed Tuesday, a total of 194 ballots had been cast; 39 more voters visited the polls through 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, for a total of 233 ballots cast as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, according to the voter totals posted by the election judge Wednesday evening. Low voter turnout is not uncommon for Constitutional Amendment Elections.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Texas A&M University Commerce Strengthens Partnership With Paris Junior College at Transfer Summit

COMMERCE, TX—Representatives from Texas A&M University-Commerce and Paris Junior College (PJC) participated in a Transfer Summit on Friday, Oct. 22 to discuss strategies for improving transfer student outcomes. At the conclusion of the summit, the two institutions signed a formal partnership agreement. The summit convened in the Rayburn Student Center...
COMMERCE, TX
Meet Some Portrayers of the “Cemetery Walk” Set for November 7, 2021

You may recognize some of these members of the local community who will appear in costume during the Hopkins County Genealogical Society’s fundraising “Cemetery Walk”. You can take the interesting and sometimes humorous tour through Sulphur Springs City Cemetery on Sunday November 7 between 2 and 4pm. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will be used for upcoming Genealogical projects. Phone to reserve your space on the tour, 903-885-8523 or stop by 611 North Davis Street.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Commissioners Approve ETCADA MOU, Non-Consent Towing Advisory Board Appointements, Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program

Hopkins County Commissioners Court approve an ETCADA MOU, Non-Consent Towing Advisory Board appointments, and a home-delivered meal grant program during the regular court session conducted earlier this week. Non-Consent Towing Advisory Board. If a driver is in the vehicle, which could be an 18-wheeler down to a passenger vehicle, is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
