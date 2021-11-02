TWC, Workforce Boards, Veterans Commission Host Nov. 4 Hiring Red, White and You Fairs For Veterans

Final preparations are being set in place for November 6, 2021 by the members of the Downtown Business Alliance to stage the Heritage Car Show, an annual main event on Celebration Plaza. Much pre-show labor is involved for members in setting up and moving barriers, issuing placement to the vehicles as they arrive, and getting the vehicles parked and situated properly around the Plaza. The Car Show has long been a popular attraction for Sulphur Springs, a major fundraiser for the DBA, and a fun, well-organized go-to contest for car-lovers of this region of Texas. In their invitation to car owners to register for the 2021 event, it was explained that the show is open to vehicles 1987 or older, registration would be open from September 1 to October 16, and that the first 50 entries would receive one Car Show T-shirt and a Dash Plaque. And more than 50 entries are expected for this year’s show! They will fill the Plaza with color, class and style! And, excellent Fall weather is also expected!

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO