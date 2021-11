If you want to go local with your pick of bird for your Thanksgiving feast, you might be out of luck... unless you act now. WVII ABC 7 reports that local turkey producers in Maine are already selling out quickly of their incoming inventory with local grocers in the state. If you want to get a local turkey, you need to make a call and reserve your turkey now, even though November isn't even here and we are several weeks out.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO