Former All Black Carl Hayman Diagnosed With Early-Onset Dementia

By Max Sherry
 4 days ago
Tributes and messages of support have come flooding in after news broke that Carl Hayman has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia. It's understood the former All Blacks star has also been told he might have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) too - a disease directly linked to concussions and repeated blows to...

thedoctorstv.com

Former NFL Player Nate Chittick Diagnosed with CTE Posthumously

After Kelsey’s husband Nate Chittick passed from a heart attack at 42, she sent his brain for CTE testing and it was confirmed he had it. Kelsey shares that she feels grateful that he passed from a heart attack rather than the degenerative disease. Kelsey shares her goal now is to help her kids learn to heal from this traumatic loss.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Blacks#Domestic Violence#Rugby League#Contact Sports Like Union#American
HuffingtonPost

I Am Living With Early Onset Dementia. This Is How My Life Has Changed.

I first noticed an issue in 2017. I was working as an analyst for a large consumer electronics company in their accounting department. I began noticing that I was having trouble with some of the regular tasks at my job, like forgetting how to use a computer program I used every week, or having trouble with numbers and sending the wrong totals to management. This was very unusual.
HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

6 strange signs of liver trouble

Fatty liver is a condition where fat builds up in your liver and slowly erodes the organ’s vital functions. A poor diet can contribute, especially one high in fat, but something more sinister is at play as well. Chemicals and toxins we’re exposed to daily — through personal care products,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Grandma, 56, Told Stomach And Back Pain Were Signs Of Menopause Delays Second Opinion And Is Diagnosed With Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer

A Delayed Second Opinion leads To Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis. In February of last year, Joanne Eales, 56, first started to experience back and stomach pain but delayed seeing her doctor as the country went into lockdown. She assumed it was the result of menopause, and her doctor agreed when she eventually made an appointment.
CANCER
