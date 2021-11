Season 11 is just around the corner and many players are beginning to think about what the best legends are to pair with Ash in Apex Legends. Ash is the newest legend coming to Apex Legends is Ash, the incisive instigator. Her abilities seem to be built around being able to continuously hunt down a new squad and then dismantle them. Ash's tactical ability is an Arc Snare that will tether the first enemy that comes within range and deals a little bit of damage as well. Her passive ability is Marked For Death which allows Ash to reveals the location of recent deathboxes and marks the surviving attackers.

