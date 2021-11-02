CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly attack on Kabul hospital leaves multiple casualties

Blast at Kabul hospital gate causes casualties, Taliban official says

KABUL, Afghanistan — An explosion went off Tuesday in front of a military hospital in Kabul, causing casualties, a Taliban official said. Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosty wrote in a tweet that the blast went off at one of the gates to Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital. The number of casualties is unknown, he wrote. He added that special forces were on the scene.
Several Injured In Attack On Kabul Military Hospital

Two blasts rocked Kabul on Tuesday, injuring several people in an attack on a military hospital, Taliban officials and a doctor said, as a witness also reported gunfire. The explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the weeks since the Taliban seized power in August, following a two-decade insurgency against the US-backed government.
Senior Taliban military commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack: Report

A senior Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the 19 dead in an attack that took place on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP. The commander was killed after his men responded to the attack, the responsibility for which has been claimed by the Islamic State, officials further told AFP.
India condemns 'horrendous terrorist attack' at Kabul hospital

New York [US], November 4 (ANI): India condemned the "horrendous terrorist attack" at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors accountable. Taking to Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York on Thursday said...
Kabul: At least 15 killed in suicide bomb attack on Afghanistan military hospital

At least 15 people have been killed after suicide bombers attacked Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital in Kabul, witnesses and Taliban security officials said on Tuesday.Another 34 people were wounded in the attacks.Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.“Security forces are deployed to the area,” he said on Twitter.Officials told Aljazeera that the first explosion happened when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the entrance of the hospital. Minutes later, another suicide bomber detonated a second bomb.Eyewitnesses reported that security forces engaged in fierce gunfire...
Knife attack on train in Germany leaves several people injured

BERLIN, Germany — A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left three people severely injured, the Bavarian Red Cross said on Saturday. One man has been arrested in connection with the morning attack at the train station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, police said. Police...
Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
In Photos: Wreckage Of TransAir 737 Recovered From Ocean Floor

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered a TransAir Boeing 737-200 from the ocean floor just off of Hawaii. The aircraft that crashed exactly four months ago was resting on an ocean shelf between 350-450 feet (106-137 meters) from the ocean surface. The mission to recover the plane took place throughout October.
Sherri Tenpenny, leading 'disinformation dozen' anti-vaxxer, described having COVID-19 symptoms and getting on planes

Dr Sherri Tenpenny, a well-known anti-vaxxer, said she's been traveling with COVID-19 symptoms. She described symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as fatigue and trouble breathing. Tenpenny did not respond to Insider's requests for clarifications about whether she was diagnosed. One of the leading proponents of COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories...
Disabled activist dies after United Airlines destroyed her custom wheelchair

A well known disability activist has reportedly died from complications associated with the loss of her custom wheelchair, which was destroyed during a United Airlines flight.Engracia Figueroa, 51, was admitted to an ICU unit about two weeks ago and according to Hand in Hand, a US-wide network advocating for dignified working conditions, died on Sunday. United Airlines allegedly destroyed her custom-made wheelchair during a flight from Washington DC to California, her home. It was damaged in the cargo-hold. Despite having a spinal cord injury and left leg amputation, Ms Figueroa was allegedly forced to wait five hours after landing...
