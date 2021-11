MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — It's official. The Sarasota Medieval Fair is happening after some uncertainty surrounding the event, which has moved to a new location. Manatee County confirmed Friday that it had issued a temporary use permit, including a tent permit, for the fair to be held at the recently-named "Woods of Mallaranny" on State Road 70 in Myakka City. The news came just one day before the fair was scheduled to kick off.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO