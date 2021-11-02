Bills vs. Jaguars: 4 things to know about Week 9's game

After looking entirely incompetent coming out of a bye in a 31-7 west-coast beatdown at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, the Jacksonville Jaguars return home to lick their wounds. But things only get worse, as the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills, who sit at 5-2, come to town on Sunday for what should prove to be one of the Jaguars’ toughest games of the season.

After getting torn apart by Geno Smith on Sunday, it’s hard to imagine what an MVP candidate and one of the league’s most complete teams will be able to do against the Jags this week.

Buffalo looks like a Super Bowl contender right now, and the 1-6 Jaguars are trying to find some way to keep this season from spiraling to another bottom-of-the-league finish. Righting the ship against the Bills seems like an improbable task, and there are several reasons why they are heavy favorites in this one.

Here are a few things you need to know about them.

Josh Allen is not regressing

Bills quarterback Josh Allen steps up in the pocket to make this throw against Miami. Jg 103121 Bills 48

There’s no denying the Bills’ quarterback had a breakout 2020 season in his third year in the league. He threw for 4,544 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and led the team to the AFC Championship, but perhaps the most telling stat of Allen’s progression was his completion percentage.

Heading into that season, Allen had never completed 60% of his passes in a season. Not in his first two years in the league, and not as a two-year starter at Wyoming. Last season, He completed 69.2% of his attempts.

Accuracy has been a major concern for him, and many wondered if he would regress to the mean this season. Well, he hasn’t.

His completion percentage has dropped a bit, but it still sits at 65.4% on the year, and Allen has 17 touchdowns to three interceptions. He’s been very efficient, and he’s playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. He’s also a threat with his legs if opponents break containment, and he’s the team’s second-leading rusher with 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Jacksonville's secondary can't catch a breather

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Even with cornerback Tyson Campbell back in the lineup on Sunday, that didn’t provide much help against an incredibly talented Seahawks receiving corps. The team hadn’t found much offensive success with Smith at quarterback, but both receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf had big afternoons against Jacksonville’s struggling secondary.

This week’s matchup is arguably tougher, especially when you consider the improved quarterback play. Stefon Diggs has asserted himself as one of the top pass-catchers in the game, and he has 503 yards and three scores on the season.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Sanders (413 yards, four touchdowns), Cole Beasley (413 yards, one touchdown), and Dawson Knox (286 yards, five touchdowns) are all having very productive seasons. This will stress the Jags’ cornerback play, which has not been very good behind Shaquill Griffin (who himself has struggled).

Buffalo's defense is formidable

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

We already know Buffalo’s offense is one of the league’s best, but that is not even this team’s biggest strength. The defense, which has been an impressive testament to building through the draft, is now fairly indisputably the league’s best.

It’s allowing fewer yards and points per game than any other unit in the NFL, and it isn’t particularly close. It’s hard to find even a single weakness on this defense.

Edge rusher Greg Rousseau is leading the team in sacks as a rookie, while Star Lotulelei and Ed Oliver are very solid interior players. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (who, if you didn’t know, is 23-years-old in his fourth season) leads the team in tackles with 48 and also has an interception on the season.

Even the secondary is arguably the NFL’s best between safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde (who each have three interceptions) and cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace, who is having a very solid fourth season. He leads the team in six pass breakups and also has a pick this season.

Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence has progressed well this season, but his receivers didn’t do him many favors in Sunday’s loss. That was against a below-average defense, and moving the ball with any regularity against Buffalo will be tough.

Jacksonville hasn't won a home game in 415 days

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Since upsetting Phillip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2020 season, the Jaguars haven’t been able to celebrate a win in front of their fans at TIAA Bank Field. That’s more than a calendar year of futility, and unfortunately, that streak appears likely to continue beyond this week.

This season, the Jags have been outscored at home 91-51. While two of those games featured teams that will almost certainly find themselves in the playoffs, the team simply can’t perform that poorly in front of its home crowd.

The Jaguars will look to reverse that trend and hopefully at least keep things interesting on Sunday for the Duval faithful.