In the absence of Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, one could be forgiven for expecting the Winnipeg Jets to fall to pieces. Instead, many are discovering that Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler not existing actually helps to balance the rest of the line-up. The “top line” has been a sore spot with this team for years, but without it, the Jets offense seems to be finding its feet more frequently. Winnipeg had a chance to take 2 points against the Preds with the same line-up it used against Anaheim. The Jets seized both standings points wholeheartedly, though it came with a bit of baggage. Here are some takeaways from Winnipeg’s demolition of the Preds.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO