A woman driving through Yellowstone was at a stop when she spied something up close and personal to her left. It was a wolf. It appeared to glance at her and then went back to being its usual self. It started howling and off in the distance there was a return call. Give the woman credit, after a summer of stupid tourist tricks at the park, she didn’t get out and offer a challenge to the animal. Chalk one up for being sober while visiting Yellowstone!

