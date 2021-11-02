CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, MS

Woman shot 7 times; husband out on bond

By Mike Suriani
 4 days ago

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. ( WREG ) — A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot seven times, and the man authorities say shot her is out on bond, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened the morning of Oct. 31 on Highway 51 near the Tallahatchie River.

Pam Kirby Buice drove herself to Panola Medical Center in Batesville, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting shattered her arm, and injured her leg and lower back.

Her husband, Lester Leon Buice, 51, of Batesville was identified by the victim as the shooter, the sheriff said. He has been charged with aggravated domestic violence and was released on $100,000 bond.

The sheriff said he can’t comment on a motive for the shooting because it’s all still under investigation and more charges are expected against Lester Buice.

“I know that the public wants to know what happened and we want to tell them, but at this time we just can’t,” Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said. “I’m not going to ruin this case by giving out information that we can’t right now.”

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the district attorney and presented to the grand jury.

A woman who was with Lester Buice at the time of the shooting has been questioned but has not been charged with anything at this time.

Lester Buice was located near the scene of the shooting and taken into custody without incident.

When contacted outside his home Tuesday, he said he had nothing to say and directed questions to his attorney.

Pam Buice is listed in fair condition at Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

Chantryce Morris, an investigator with Panola County Sheriff’s Department, said it was a “miracle” that the victim was able to drive herself to a hospital and speak to police.

“You’re surprised to see a person that’s been shot that many times and able to tell you what actually happened and who did that to them,” Morris said.

Phelps said he’s received “numerous calls” from people who are outraged that the suspect was given a $100,000 bond for such a violent crime. They believe it should be more.

The sheriff said the amount is set under state bond guidelines, and said Buice has the right to bond out.

