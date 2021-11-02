CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Veterans group needs help getting disabled vets to medical appointments

KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesadier is charged with willfully depriving an individual of his right...

www.knoe.com

news4sanantonio.com

Disabled veteran shares story of resilience

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Dave Riley risked his own life to save others as a rescue swimmer with the U.S. Coast Guard. After contracting a bacterial infection during a mission, he lost both arms, both legs, and several organs. His story of resilience continues to inspire countless other veterans. “My faith...
MILITARY
92.7 WOBM

Freehold Woman Needs Your Help To Brighten Veterans’ Lives

Local Freehold resident Cara Daniello is a fan favorite guest on the Jersey Shore Morning Show. We love having Cara on because she has a heart of gold and she is always up to something wonderful in our local community. In addition to that she is a total BRAIN-I-AC! Seriously she is so super smart...Have you heard her special talent???
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WVNT-TV

Access to Healthcare: Are Veterans getting the attention they need?

Access to Healthcare: Are Veterans getting the attention they need?. Access to Healthcare: Are Veterans getting the attention they need?. PSC holds Public Comment Hearing on proposed water rate increases. 59News Digital Update - October 26, 2021. Breakfast Buzz: Trivia Tuesday Spooky Season. Miller's Nightmare Haunted Farm serving scares this...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
So Md News.com

Vets helping vets

When veterans of foreign conflicts return home from the front lines, a multitude of services can be required to help them return to civilian life. The task of returning to regular life after a tour of service can be daunting for some veterans, but organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars is there to help reintegrate soldiers into the community and provide assistance to the community at large.
WALDORF, MD
WKBW-TV

Veterans helping veterans at WNYHeroes

BUFFALO (WKBW) — During the month of November we are dedicated to telling the stories of the heroes who live among us in Western New York as part of our Buffalo Strong Veterans initiative. For the last 14 years WNYHeroes has provided support and essential resources for thousands of local...
BUFFALO, NY
Joplin Globe

Stephanie Garland: Research charities when helping disabled vets

Throughout November, Americans honor those who served in the U.S. armed forces. The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to be careful when donating to charities that emphasize heartbreaking stories of disabled veterans. There are many well-run, legitimate charities that do help veterans, but others fail to live up to...
Pharos-Tribune

Local vets continue to help by providing rides to other veterans

For many veterans, service doesn’t stop when they leave the armed forces, especially service to other veterans. Six Cass County veterans are making sure that their fellow veterans can make their appointments at the Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics by driving to any of them — in Peru, Fort Wayne, Marion or Indianapolis.
CASS COUNTY, IN
sheltonherald.com

Helping veterans in need is Shelton police lieutenant's mission

SHELTON — Robert Kozlowsky has made it his mission to aid military veterans in need - from housing to clothing to hope. Hundreds of miles and dozens of donated pairs of boots later, it is becoming a mission accomplished. Kozlowsky, the longtime Shelton police lieutenant and board member of Bridgeport-based...
SHELTON, CT
yoursun.com

Veteran uses art to heal, help other vets

NORTH PORT — Phillip Scott Moore will share his story about his time serving overseas at the North Port Art Center on Veterans Day. Moore, who was a sergeant in the Army, is a veteran of the Iraq war. Through his photos and paintings, he used creativity to help heal...
NORTH PORT, FL
WCAX

Day of Service helps Veterans get dental care

Paul Dame, a former Vermont lawmaker, has been elected as the new GOP chair. Three-day event to raise awareness and money for Feeding Chittenden. Working musicians stay productive during recent COVID spike. Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT. Working musicians stay productive during recent COVID spike.
SHELBURNE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Veterans Voices: How speaking out, finding nature helped one Vermont vet find peace

Veterans Voices: How speaking out, finding nature helped one Vermont vet find peace. Veterans Voices: How speaking out, finding nature helped one Vermont vet find peace. Community members in Rutland County mourn the loss of 17-year-old Kris Severance. University Police in Plattsburgh respond to traffic stop video involving students of...
VERMONT STATE
FOX2now.com

Kaufman Fund hosting 2 events to help veterans in need

Today, we welcomed Alan Epstein from The Kaufman Fund, which has been raising money to support veterans in the St. Louis community since 1990. The charity has raised over $1.7 million to help St. Louis veterans in need through its own programs. It also partners with other veteran programs that aid in accomplishing their mission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

