University of Missouri system anticipating vaccine mandate with email to students and staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

University of Missouri System officials announced they're working with federal and state officials to navigate conflicting policies on vaccine mandates.

At the federal level, Executive Order 14042 directs organizations with federal contracts to follow new workplace protocols that would require vaccination and mask mandates for covered faculty, staff and student employees by Dec. 8, with a few exemptions.

The University of Missouri System holds many federal contracts that fund hundreds of millions of dollars of research and other critical activities to our academic mission and service to Missourians.

On Oct. 27, attorneys general from 21 states, including Missouri, submitted a letter to President Biden objecting to the order’s broad provisions that leave government contractors “little choice but to require their entire workforce be vaccinated.” The letter requests that the order be halted. Gov. Mike Parson also issued Executive Order 21-10 last week regarding the federal vaccine mandates.

According to the release, the university officials will work closely with the offices of the governor and the attorney general to ensure that any plans implemented will satisfy the key points included in the governor’s order.

Officials are reminding faculty, students and staff they may be affected by the Dec. 8 requirements.

