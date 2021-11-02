CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

University of Missouri system anticipating vaccine mandate with email to students and staff

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpbkR_0ckgWgeF00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

University of Missouri System officials announced they're working with federal and state officials to navigate conflicting policies on vaccine mandates.

At the federal level, Executive Order 14042 directs organizations with federal contracts to follow new workplace protocols that would require vaccination and mask mandates for covered faculty, staff and student employees by Dec. 8, with a few exemptions.

The University of Missouri System holds many federal contracts that fund hundreds of millions of dollars of research and other critical activities to our academic mission and service to Missourians.

On Oct. 27, attorneys general from 21 states, including Missouri, submitted a letter to President Biden objecting to the order’s broad provisions that leave government contractors “little choice but to require their entire workforce be vaccinated.” The letter requests that the order be halted. Gov. Mike Parson also issued Executive Order 21-10 last week regarding the federal vaccine mandates.

According to the release, the university officials will work closely with the offices of the governor and the attorney general to ensure that any plans implemented will satisfy the key points included in the governor’s order.

Officials are reminding faculty, students and staff they may be affected by the Dec. 8 requirements.

The post University of Missouri system anticipating vaccine mandate with email to students and staff appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece says how infrastructure funding will be used in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Friday, the House passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Columbia Mayor, Brian Treece, spoke to ABC 17 News about how these funds will be utilized in the area. Treece says Missouri is going to receive up to $8 billion, and about 6.5 million of this is reserved for roads and The post Columbia Mayor Brian Treece says how infrastructure funding will be used in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

UM System prepares employees for possible federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri leaders sent an email to employees Tuesday warning of the possibility that workers will be required to get vaccinated as soon as December. President Joe Biden's executive order requires those with federal contracts to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 8. At the same time, an executive order from The post UM System prepares employees for possible federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SATURDAY UPDATES: Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded across Missouri

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 6.7% on Saturday. An additional 1,054 new COVID-19 cases were added bringing the total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 707,982. There have also been 153,609 probable antigen test results being positive, with 425 added Saturday. Seven new deaths were The post SATURDAY UPDATES: Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded across Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#Mandates#Post University#Missourians#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Attorney General’s Office files lawsuit to stop federal vaccine mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Attorney General's Office filed another lawsuit Friday in an effort to stop the federal vaccine mandate. Missouri, nearly a dozen other states, and several businesses, including Holts Summit-based Doolittle Trailers Manufacturing, Inc., announced plans on Thursday to file the lawsuit against the Biden Administration. "The federal government should not The post Missouri Attorney General’s Office files lawsuit to stop federal vaccine mandate appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Soil expert discusses dirt found on Elledge boots

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Missouri State Highway Patrol criminalist said soil found on Joseph Elledge's boots closely matched soil found at the site where his wife was buried. Prosecutors led the sixth day of the Joseph Elledge murder trial with testimony from Will Randle, the patrol's lead trace evidence analyst. Randle said he inspected a The post Soil expert discusses dirt found on Elledge boots appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Nearly 1,340 new cases of COVID-19 added in Missouri

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Wednesday nearly 1,340 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department showed 946 new cases were found using PCR tests. That's above the state's daily average of 679 cases for the testing method. State health department COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 3, 2021. Antigen The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Nearly 1,340 new cases of COVID-19 added in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

TUESDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 1,120 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) Missouri added more than 1,120 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 867 patients tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's above the state's daily average of 679 cases for the testing method. State health department COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 2, 2021. Antigen tests The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy