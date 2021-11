Call of Duty: Vanguard is releasing very soon, and it's set to be one of the very biggest game releases for 2021. Because of game pre-loading, you can now start playing games the second they release, and in the case of Call of Duty: Vanguard, we have that exact time. So, when does Call of Duty: Vanguard unlock so you can experience its WW2 campaign and head into online multiplayer? Luckily, it's not a very complicated release schedule.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO