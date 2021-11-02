CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United goal tally

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqoXW_0ckgWGtT00

Cristiano Ronaldo passed his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United goal tally by scoring twice in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday.

Ronaldo’s 126th United goal drew him level with former striker Solskjaer, who played for the club between 1996 and 2007.

The pair overlapped as players for four seasons at the end of that spell, Ronaldo scoring his first 57 United goals and Solskjaer his final 12, and here the PA news agency looks at how the pair got to their matching totals.

Premier League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrShX_0ckgWGtT00
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring on his second debut for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Ronaldo has scored four times in the league since his return to lift his career total in the English top flight from 84 to 88.

That leaves him three behind Solskjaer, who hit 91 with his most prolific season being his first when he hit 18 in 33 league appearances in 1996-97. He added 17 in 2001-02 and had five double-figure seasons in all despite regularly being used as a substitute, once scoring four after coming on in the 71st minute against Nottingham Forest.

A succession of knee injuries hampered the latter part of his playing career but he returned to score seven league goals and 11 in all competitions in the 2006-07 campaign, leaving him sixth on United’s league scoring list in the Premier League era.

Ronaldo, though, is surely coming for that spot and could push as high as second – currently held by Ryan Giggs with 109 – with two successful seasons.

He won the Golden Boot with 31 league goals in 2007-08, sandwiched between 17- and 18-goal campaigns, and after reaching still further heights with Real Madrid and carrying on his form with Juventus he has picked up more or less where he left off on his Old Trafford return.

Champions League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3zHe_0ckgWGtT00
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, centre left, is mobbed by team-mates after his late Champions League final winner against Bayern Munich in 1999 (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Ronaldo’s brace took him to 21 Champions League goals for United, one more than Solskjaer managed in his illustrious career.

He has a chance this season to exceed his best season total for the club in Europe’s elite competition – eight in 2007-08 as he scored 16 in his first spell, including one in a qualifying round.

His 138 career goals and 180 appearances in the competition proper are both all-time records, with Ronaldo swelling those totals with five in four games in this season’s group stage.

Solskjaer, though, netted United’s most memorable Champions League goal when he toe-poked home the dramatic stoppage-time winner in the 1999 final against Bayern Munich in Barcelona.

Domestic cups and other competitions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PT0ri_0ckgWGtT00
Ronaldo celebrates his FA Cup final goal against Millwall (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Ronaldo scored 17 goals in domestic cups in his first spell at United, most notably capping his debut season by scoring in the 2004 FA Cup final and adding another in the following season’s League Cup final.

Solskjaer managed eight FA Cup and seven League Cup goals for the club to complete his tally.

Ronaldo’s one additional goal came against Gamba Osaka in the semi-final as United won 2008’s Club World Cup in Japan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Robert Lewandowski helps Bayern Munich join Bundesliga centurions club

Bayern Munich became only the second team to score 100 Bundesliga goals in a calendar year as they inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Freiburg. Thomas Muller unselfishly set up Leon Goretzka for the opener after half an hour before Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead 15 minutes from time with his 60th goal of 2021 after good play by Alphonso Davies.
SOCCER
internetshots.com

From Antonio Conte and Champions League grasp Zinedine Zidane to Europe’s rising star Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo – what subsequent for Manchester United in the event that they ship Ole Gunnar Solskjaer packing

It appears a matter of when reasonably than if Manchester United will lower ties with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He’ll know greater than anybody that the Pink Devils’ 5-Zero humiliation by Liverpool isn’t acceptable. However Solskjaer was in defiant temper after his ‘darkest’ second as Man United boss, insisting he wouldn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ryan Giggs
chatsports.com

Manchester United report cards: David De Gea and Mason Greenwood are the only bright sparks keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afloat with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw floundering in defence... while Cristiano Ronaldo is causing more harm than good up top

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is hanging by a thread after a run of dire performances from Manchester United but is it the manager or his team who are really to blame?. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tore the Red Devils apart in a 5-0 mauling at Old Trafford revealing weaknesses across the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday in what could be a crucial fixture for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future. The under-pressure United manager clung to his job after defeat by Liverpool and saw one direct threat to his position in Antonio Conte instead join Tottenham. However, although a 2-2 draw at Atalanta during the week kept United in pole position to reach the Champions League knockout stages, it did little to soothe concerns over Solskjaer’s tactical acumen, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring yet another last-gasp goal. LIVE: Follow live coverage of Manchester United vs Man CityCity thrashed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Barcelona#Atalanta#126th United#Premier League Ronaldo#Nottingham Forest#The Premier League#Real Madrid#Juventus#Old Trafford
The Independent

Eddie Howe: Newcastle switch attentions to former Bournemouth boss in manager search

Newcastle United have turned their attention to Eddie Howe in the search for a new manager after Unai Emery rejected their initial advances.It is understood the club’s new owners, who believed they were close to landing the Villarreal boss as Steve Bruce’s replacement, have swiftly moved on to the 43-year-old, with the post having been vacant now for more than a fortnight.It is understood Emery and Howe were the two names which appeared at the top of a whittled-down shortlist after a series of soundings had been taken by Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, and that the Spaniard’s profile initially...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Japan
The Independent

They want to play for England – Gareth Southgate leaps to defence of young stars

Gareth Southgate has brushed off suggestions young players are picking and choosing when to play for England Mason Greenwood was once again a high-profile absentee from Southgate’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino later this month.The Manchester United forward has not played for the Three Lions since making his debut away to Iceland in September 2020 – a camp he was later sent home from.Jude Bellingham has been recalled, having asked to be given a break from international duty last month, while Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has again opted out of an under-21 call-up after boss...
SPORTS
The Independent

Alexander Isak: ‘I never had doubts, the only question was how long’

“The reality of winning? It was very bad compared to the dream,” Alexander Isak says before breaking into laughter. Just a few days after scoring on his 100th appearance for Real Sociedad, the 22-year-old is talking about the relentless noise of football and the slower silence of San Sebastian; the hardship of making new homes and then having to leave them behind. He usually refuses to entertain regrets but, as he settles on his favourite memory in Spain, when La Real defeated Basque rivals Athletic Club in the delayed, behind-closed-doors Copa del Rey final earlier this year, he stops to...
SOCCER
AFP

Xavi appointment delayed as Barca reluctant to pay release clause

Barcelona's attempt to appoint Xavi Hernandez as coach was held up on Friday over his Al Sadd release clause, with Xavi and Barca considering splitting the payment to complete the deal.  Al Sadd chief executive Turki Al-Ali had earlier said in a statement: "The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi's move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. 
SOCCER
The Independent

Trevoh Chalobah: Chelsea defender signs new four-and-a-half-year deal

Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Premier League leaders Chelsea.The 22-year-old academy graduate, who made his senior debut for the club in the Uefa Super Cup in August, has played 10 times this season and scored a memorable goal against Crystal Palace on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge.On signing his new deal, which runs until the summer of 2026, Chalobah said: “It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.“It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

43K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy