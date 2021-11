If you decide to become a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) in the future, you wouldn’t regret anything. CFA charter-holders are one of the highly paid and most sought-after professionals in the finance industry. Many prominent companies in the industry such as JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Canada, and Goldman Sachs pay such professionals handsomely and offer gateways to expand careers. This is unsurprising considering the global repute of the CFA that enables its graduates to get preferential treatment. In countries such as the United Kingdom, CFA is regarded as the equivalent of a Master’s degree.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO