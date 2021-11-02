CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Sandy Monachino casts vote for Broome County Family Court Judge

By NC 34 Staff
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XMTs_0ckgUKUn00

TOWN OF UNION – Democrat Sandy Monachino voted in the George F Johnson Elementary gym this morning.

Monachino says he feels good about the positive campaign he ran.

He says it all comes down to judgment and experience.

Monachino says he has the judgment to be a fair, competent and compassionate family court judge.

The court has been down two judges since Rita Connerton retired in the middle of September and Rick Miller was removed from the bench early last year.

“The court is functioning with only two full-time judges, there will be four judges in January. We need to attack that backlog so that the litigants that have been patiently waiting for the adjudication of their cases, can have their cases heard in a timely manner,” he said.

Monachino plans to gather at his home with family and friends before heading to Democratic headquarters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
Broome County, NY
Government
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

839
Followers
656
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy