State business filing fees may be waived next fiscal year

HATFIELD — Restaurants, bars and other businesses in Hatfield, continuing to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will have certain license fees waived for 2022. The Select Board voted 3-0 this week, for the second year in a row, to not collect the fees associated with various alcohol and entertainment licenses used by restaurants, bars and clubs. The fees include the $500 all-alcohol veterans club license for the American Legion, the $1,200 all-alcohol pub license for the Polish Club and $2,000 for all-alcohol licenses used by restaurants. There also are $100 entertainment and auto amusement licenses used by several of the businesses.

HATFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO