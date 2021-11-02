Curtis Granderson kicks off 9th Annual Grand Giving food insecurity campaign

CHICAGO – Curtis Granderson spent the past two days handing out 1,500 grocery packs to Chicagoans.

The pop-up pantries in Bronzeville and Crystal Lake are part of the 3-time All-Star’s 9th Annual Grand Giving food drive for families in need.

“Kids should be thinking about what games they’ll play in a day—not where or when they’ll have their next meal,” said Granderson. When kids go hungry, it doesn’t just affect their stomachs, it can impact their behavior, academics and health. This pandemic has impacted many families’ incomes, and more people in need are relying on local food banks for the first time in their lives. That’s why the Grand Kids Foundation and our Grand Giving partners are dedicated to making a difference one meal at a time, in my hometown of Chicago and across the US.”

Granderson’s month-long national campaign has been a hit, helping donate more than 37 million meals since it started.

Mariano’s customers can ‘Help Out At Check Out’ by making a donation at any store to support local food bank partners, the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank.

To learn more visit GrandGiving.org .

