CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Curtis Granderson kicks off 9th Annual Grand Giving food insecurity campaign

WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IslWH_0ckgTIlY00

CHICAGO – Curtis Granderson spent the past two days handing out 1,500 grocery packs to Chicagoans.

The pop-up pantries in Bronzeville and Crystal Lake are part of the 3-time All-Star’s 9th Annual Grand Giving food drive for families in need.

“Kids should be thinking about what games they’ll play in a day—not where or when they’ll have their next meal,” said Granderson. When kids go hungry, it doesn’t just affect their stomachs, it can impact their behavior, academics and health. This pandemic has impacted many families’ incomes, and more people in need are relying on local food banks for the first time in their lives. That’s why the Grand Kids Foundation and our Grand Giving partners are dedicated to making a difference one meal at a time, in my hometown of Chicago and across the US.”

Granderson’s month-long national campaign has been a hit, helping donate more than 37 million meals since it started.

Mariano’s customers can ‘Help Out At Check Out’ by making a donation at any store to support local food bank partners, the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank.

To learn more visit GrandGiving.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Faith communities of Chicago unite in vaccination event

CHICAGO — Faith communities across Chicago united in prayer Saturday while spreading the message about COVID-19 vaccines. At JLM Abundant Life Center on the city’s West Side, religious leaders and city leaders alike attended an event to pray for the lives lost to the virus while encouraging residents to get vaccinated as part of Mayor […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

The Hot Chocolate 5K/15K returns to Chicago in 2021

CHICAGO – Like many things in 2020, it was forced to be run in Chicago virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has changed this year. The Hot Chocolate race will return downtown as runners take part in either a 5k or 15K event early on Sunday morning, hoping to get in a workout […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Twins from Cicero detail decades of friendship, Chicago sports in book

They grew up in a bygone era of sports.  A time where professional athletes were accessible. Twin brothers Tony and Carl Ruzicka from Cicero say all it took was a bit of ingenuity that allowed them to meet many of their favorite sports heroes.   They are lifelong Chicago sports fans with as many stories to match their impressive collection of memorabilia. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago doctors urging parents to get their children vaccinated

CHICAGO — Doctors from across Chicago will be at Comer Children’s Hospital Friday to urge parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. The hospital is just one of many places across county and city that people can bring their kids ages 5-11 to get vaccinated. Chicago Public Schools will cancel classes next Friday, Nov. […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal Lake, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Sports
Crystal Lake, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
WGN News

White Sox cancel 2022 ‘SoxFest’ at McCormick Place

CHICAGO – It was one of the last things that was able to happen before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020 and, naturally, was postponed because of it early in 2021. But there was still hope that White Sox fans would be able to celebrate the kickoff to 2022 for their team this January […]
MLB
WGN News

CPS canceling classes Friday, Nov. 12 for ‘Vaccination Awareness Day’

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will cancel classes next Friday, Nov. 12, so parents and guardians can get children vaccinated against covid-19.  CPS is calling the initiative ‘Vaccination Awareness Day,’ which aims to ensure all eligible students have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible, a letter addressed to parents and families […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Granderson
WGN News

Exhibit for sitarist Ravi Shankar opens in South Loop

CHICAGO — The works of a man who had a major influence in Western music opened today in the South Loop. Ravi Shankar was born in India and is known as the godfather of world music and the most famous sitar player in the world. Shankar was instrumental in bringing Indian classical music to mainstream […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Pantries#Food Banks#Food Insecurity#Charity#Chicagoans#The Grand Kids Foundation#Grandgiving Org#Wgn Tv
WGN News

5 more convictions tied to corrupt Chicago cop thrown out

CHICAGO — Five more convictions tied to a corrupt Chicago police officer were thrown out Thursday. Prosecutors said in court they are still in the middle of an ongoing review of the other cases — all connected to convicted former Chicago police sergeant Ronald Watts and his team.  Over the course of a decade, Watts and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois delegation visits Glasgow summit to tackle climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland — With world leaders meeting in Glasgow to discuss ways to tackle climate change, a delegation from Illinois is visiting the event, led by Governor JB Pritzker. Pritzker is slated to speak Sunday, where he will detail the impact of natural disasters on the state and on Illinois farmers. Actor Idris Elba is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WGN News

4-year-old boy shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police. Police said the boy was shot in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. and sustained wounds to the right thigh, left thigh and hand. The boy was taken to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois health officials report 17,462 cases of COVID-19, 183 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 17,462 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday. Of Illinois’ total population, 66% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy