Military

Wreaths for Veterans

WHNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers are fluffing and preparing wreaths that...

whnt.com

greensboro.com

Group seeks to raise money, recruit volunteers to lay wreaths to honor veterans

In the midst of the pandemic last year when most events were being canceled, members of the James Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution went forward with their first wreaths-laying project at the community’s two oldest cemeteries. Wreaths Across America is a national program that started in...
The Laker/Lutz News

Sponsor a wreath, for those laid to rest

Wreath maker Morrill Worcester found himself with a surplus of 5,000 wreaths during the holiday season in 1992, in Harrington, Maine, and seized the opportunity to pay tribute to our country’s veterans, according to the Wreaths Across America website. With the help of then Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, Worcester arranged...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Review

Wreaths Across America

The New Cumberland Garden Club will once again be sponsoring the Wreaths Across America event for the New Cumberland Cemetery. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, December 18. Started over 25 years ago by Merrell Worcester of Maine, the event has grown bigger each year. Mr. Worcester didn’t want to waste any of the pine trimmings left over from his tree farm, so he decided to put them to good use by making them into wreaths. The first wreaths were donated to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Now wreaths are placed every December on thousands of veterans’ graves across America and beyond.
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
Observer-Reporter

Annual Wreaths Across America sponsorships are now open

The George Washington Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution is now accepting sponsorships for its 11th annual Wreaths Across America project. In tandem with organizations nationwide, the chapter and other local groups will place wreaths at thousands of graves in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County Dec. 18 to celebrate National Wreaths Across America Day.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Cape Gazette

Wreaths Across America seeks sponsors to honor local veterans

Each December, on National Wreaths Across America Day, organizations across the country conduct wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. The initiative is designed to express appreciation to veterans during the hustle and bustle of...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Crossville Chronicle

Cumberland effort supports Wreaths Across America mission

Knights of Columbus Father Gabriel Assembly 2162 of Crossville, with the support of The Crab-Orchard Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will participate in the annual Wreaths across America sponsorship drive. The two groups are working to raise awareness and ensure that all veterans at Old East Tennessee...
CROSSVILLE, TN
mooresvilletribune.com

Wreath sponsorships and volunteers sought

Plans are in the works for the 2021 Wreaths Across America ceremony, which is scheduled for Dec. 18 at noon at Willow Valley Cemetery, 200 S. Church St., Mooresville. As noted on the website, Wreaths Across America is held each year to “remember, honor and teach by laying a remembrance wreath on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.”
MOORESVILLE, NC
Seacoast Online

York could see more wreaths on veterans' graves outside First Parish Cemetery. Here's why.

YORK, Maine — An annual mission to place wreaths at the gravesites of more than 1,000 veterans is back this year, with a new goal. First Parish Cemetery Superintendent Todd Frederick said he hopes to expand the annual honor beyond First Parish Cemetery to include all local burying grounds. Counting family plots, there are more than 200 burying grounds in York, he said.
YORK, ME
San Bernardino County Sun

Donations sought on Veterans Day to put Christmas wreaths at Riverside National Cemetery graves

A charity is seeking donations to place Christmas wreaths at veterans’ graves at Riverside National Cemetery. Contributions of $15 are sought on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, to provide live balsam fir wreaths at gravestones. The effort is being led in California and other states by Senior Veterans, Inc., a Colorado Springs veterans charity, a news release states.
RIVERSIDE, CA
presspublications.com

Wreath event a passion for Oregon man

Doug Sweeney, of Oregon, is once again seeking recognition for the nearly 1,000 veterans buried at Willow Cemetery by participating in the annual Wreaths Across America Day event. The son of a veteran of the Korean Conflict, Sweeney had worked as a seasonal worker at the cemetery before retiring and...
OREGON STATE
Daily Record

DAR members to honor Revolutionary War veteran through Wreaths Across America

Gone but not forgotten is the sentiment behind Jolene Dyer's effort to locate and identify the gravesites of Revolutionary War veterans buried throughout Wayne County. This year they can be honored through participating with Wooster-Wayne Daughters of the American Revolution through National Wreaths Across America. Dyer, a member of the...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
yourislandnews.com

Wreaths Across America returns to Beaufort National Cemetery

Once again this year, Wreaths Across America (WAA) will lay wreaths on graves at Beaufort National Cemetery, with the event taking place Saturday, Dec. 18. Wreath-laying ceremonies will take place that day in Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
BEAUFORT, SC
wfxrtv.com

Wreath-laying ceremony to be held after Roanoke’s Veterans Day parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke will hold its Veterans Day parade on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. After that, the Colonel William Preston Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will conduct a commemorative wreath-laying ceremony at Freedom Plaza on Church Street between the Municipal and Commonwealth buildings in downtown Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS: Bubba LIVE at Festival of Wreaths

MAKE A DIFFERENCE. SUPPORT THE 19TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF WREATHS!. CROWDER COLLEGE FOUNDATION WILL HOST THE 19TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF WREATHS, PRESENTED BY MCDONALD COUNTY TELEPHONE CO., ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH IN THE ELSIE PLASTER COMMUNITY CENTER ON THE NEOSHO CAMPUS. THE POPULAR COMMUNITY EVENT USHERS IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON WHILE RAISING FUNDS TO SUPPORT SCHOLARSHIPS FOR STUDENTS. FESTIVAL OF WREATHS CONSISTS OF BOTH A SILENT AND LIVE AUCTION OF HOLIDAY DECOR’ AS WELL AS A PLETHORA OF FANTASTIC MERCHANDISE, TRIPS, SERVICES, AND GIFT CARDS.
NEOSHO, MO
orangetownnews.com

Wreaths, Poinsettias and Pies!

It’s that time of year again and Pack 922 will be out looking for those of you who would like a decorated wreath, poinsettia and Oronoque Pies for the Holidays. Starting the first week of November we will be preselling Oronoque pies, Poinsettias and Decorated Wreaths so contact Jessica.Zamachaj@gmail.com for the ordering link. Besides the presales we will be at High Plains Community Center selling decorated wreaths on November 20th from 10-3pm, this is also the date of pick up for your presales. Also keep a lookout for our scouting for food flyers. We will be out in the neighborhoods in the coming weeks to collect food for the Orange Food Bank. For the last month the Pack has been busy at Lyme Rock Speedway, Hiking at Southford Falls, launching our trebuchet at the Pumpkin Chunkin in Pennsylvania and hosting various den and pack meetings. For information on joining our pack, please email our Cubmaster Brian Cleveland at bcleveland@hotmail.com. See you on November 20th.
ORANGE, CT

