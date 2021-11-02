CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly’s Glam Rockstar Style Through the Years

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
For Machine Gun Kelly (AKA Colson Baker), “too much” is never enough—as proven by his rock n’ roll sense of style.

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist. In the early stages of his career, the star often stuck to traditional edgy staples like all-black outfits, animal prints and reptilian boots. Though those haven’t gone away, now the “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures. Think of ombre purple suiting for date nights with Megan Fox, or hitting the VMA’s red carpet in a viral bright pink suit.

However, what’s endured has been a free-spirited attitude that translates to any outfit. No mater how bright or dark, the “Tickets to My Downfall” musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards fashion. Whether it’s hitting the red carpet with friends like Pete Davidson or being snapped by paparazzi at dinner with Fox, the star’s looks always make a bold statement—with an added dash of rock glamour.

While attending the debut of Cardi B’s Kaos nightclub residency in 2019, Machine Gun Kelly stuck to grunge style with a black top, skinny trousers and layered silver chain necklaces. His look was complete with a zebra-print mohair coat and black leather combat boots.

One of Machine Gun Kelly’s most viral outfits came from the MTV VMA’s in August 2020. The star wore a hot pink suit, turtleneck top and tortoiseshell oxfords from Berluti with an AD.iii pearl necklace for the occasion, styled by Adam Ballheim.

For a date night in April 2021 with Megan Fox, Kelly returned to traditional edge in an all-black ensemble. However, this look was elevated with a variety of textures, thanks to a patent leather coat, layered chain necklaces, a sparkly tunic and skinny jeans with reptile-embossed chunky brogues. Fox coordinated with a patent coat as well—though hers was light pink, paired with blue jeans and neon Balenciaga pumps.

The “Forget Me Too” singer wore a red sequined suit and matching top by Dolce and Gabbana to the 2021 MTV VMA’s this September, paired with classic black oxfords and pearl face makeup. He was accompanied by Fox, who wore a daring sparkly naked dress with Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Machine Gun Kelly’s rock n’ roll style over the years .

Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Does Rockstar Style in a Glittering Bandeau & Feathered Skirt for Gucci Love Parade

Dakota Johnson channeled classic rockstar fashion at the Gucci Love Parade special event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and more, Johnson herself modeled a bold head-to-toe Gucci look for the event. The “50 Shades of Gray” actress posed in a glittering three-piece bandeau top layered under a hard feathered top and matching metallic skirt. The ensemble also featured logo-coated sheer tights that Johnson tucked into a set of strappy black sandals. Balanced atop a stiletto heel, the design also included a round toe, patent uppers and a triple-strap hold. As for the “How to Be Single” star herself, the outfit yesterday taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Channel Dakota Johnson in these similar black stiletto sandals inspired by her look yesterday. Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals, $398. Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248. Buy Now: Schutz Cadey-Lee Sandals, $118. Click through the gallery to find more of the new Gucci Love Parade collection.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

So, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Super Weird

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will not leave me alone. Every time I look at my social media feeds, they’re staring back at me, looking hot at an award show or hanging out with fellow “it couple” Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian or wearing each other’s blood around their necks. I’m not entirely sure why this particular couple has been thrust so heavily upon us by the media, but I can usually just scroll past their sexy smoldering faces and go about my day. Until approximately three days ago when I, along with the rest of the internet, came across the couple’s joint profile for British GQ headlined: “True romance: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Hollywood’s hottest new power couple.”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Body Dysmorphia

Megan Fox opened up about the contrast between how she sees herself and how the world sees her. The Jennifer's Body actor gave an honest, wide-ranging joint interview with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker), speaking with British GQ Style about the inner self she has hidden during her Hollywood career, and her mental health in general. In the interview, she revealed that she has body dysmorphia, a pattern of obsessing over the flaws one sees in their own appearance.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For BFF Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

According to our sources, Machine Gun Kelly ‘couldn’t be happier’ for ‘his boy’ Pete Davidson amid his new Kim Kardashian romance. As Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 27, continue their whirlwind romance, their friends are weighing in on the situation. One of Pete’s pals, Machine Gun Kelly, 31, had some thoughts on the matter, as a source close to the musician EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — was “all for” the Pete and Kim relationship.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Machine Gun Kelly Is Planning to Propose to Megan Fox, Source Says

Machine Gun Kelly is preparing to get down on one knee! A source tells ET that the 31-year-old singer "has been telling friends that he is planning to propose" to his girlfriend, Megan Fox. "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other," the source says. "They are ready...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo for Fashion Collection

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is bringing her much-watched style to Boohoo. The actress is teaming with the online retailer for her first fashion collaboration, a collection of 40 pieces that mimic her bold, statement-making style. Fox also teamed with her fashion stylist, Maeve Reilly, on the collection.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style Evolution “I am so excited to announce my first fashion collaboration with Boohoo,” Fox said in a statement. “I feel like I’ve really come into my own over...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
1029thebuzz.com

More Marriage Rumors Circulate About Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox

So it’s happening again, Entertainment Tonight reports that people close to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox say that he's about to pop the question. According to the source, Kelly has been talking to friends and making plans for the proposal. In a recent interview, Fox said she was open...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Glam Golf-Chic in Sky-High Heels for ‘Caddyshack’ Halloween Costume

Jessica Simpson went for an athletic-chic look in her “Caddyshack”-inspired costume on Halloween. The “Irresistible” singer put the glam into golf getup with a pair of sky-high heels. The star, who was paying homage to the character Lacey Underall from the 1980 film,  ported a short-sleeved striped collard shirt with a blue and red trim. The V-neck collar featured white and red clasps. On the bottom, the entrepreneur wore a white mini skirt with a similar trim. Simpson elevated the look with her footwear. She donned a pair of white chunky platform heels that featured a peak-a-boo toe and cutouts at...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shines in a Sequined Dress and Curvy Pink Sandals at the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show

Salma Hayek appropriately brought glitz and glam to the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles last night. The 55-year-old found a way to give a chic red carpet look some retro flair. She wore a long-sleeve sequin dress  with beige Victorian-style lace detail draping down at the cuff. The dress consisted of blue sequins with silver patches along the seams. The bottom of the dress, which had an A-line shape, was trimmed with white and brown sequins.  The star held a matching shiny silver clutch bag. On her feet, the “Frida Kahlo” actress wore a pair of open-toe platform heels. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Goes Futuristic-Chic in a Black Jumpsuit With Pointed-Toe Boots

Kim Kardashian channeled futuristic-chic while leaving a hotel earlier today. The 41-year-old dressed in black from head-to-toe. The media personality, who was in New York to attend the WSJ Innovator Awards the previous night, wore a black utility-style jumpsuit that featured double-breasted pockets and a cinched elastic waist. The long-sleeved coverall featured a zip down the front that Kardashian kept slightly open. She matched the look with a pair of pointy black boots with a sock-like fit. For accessories, the mother-of-four wore black geometric sunglasses, a pair of black leather gloves and a white sequin bag with a top handle strap. The reality...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Harry Styles’ Glam-Rock Heels, Sequin Tops & Flared Pants Are Taking Over TikTok

Harry Styles is back on tour and his concert outfits have taken over TikTok. The star embarked on his second solo tour in September with “Love On Tour,” performing hits off his 2019 album “Fine Line,” and fans are flooding the video app with hundreds of clips from the show. In the videos, you can see Styles onstage in a range of custom looks, all created by creative director Alessandro Michele and Gucci, that they just can’t get enough of. Many are also recreating his flamboyant, retro aesthetic for their own outfits when attending the shows. “Harry Styles or ’70s fashion show,”...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
