4400 Season 1 Episode 2 recap: Who can be trusted?

By Taylor Gates
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter its bold premiere episode, this week’s installment of 4400 proved that this show is only going to get more exciting — and mysterious. “All Things Are Possible” introduced us to new powers, new characters, and new questions. From Isaiah’s backstory to Noah’s singing abilities, we are hooked by the way...

Hello Magazine

Succession season three episode two recap and reaction: Roys reunite and Kendall explodes

Who are you meant to root for in Succession?! While Kendall Roy has gone ever-so-slightly off the rails (we spotted that murder joke in episode one) in his desperation to garner support from his family, Logan is panicking in his own way as he attempt to secure the other kids' loyalties. We've watched it all and broken it down in our latest HELLO! Insider review for season three episode two, Mass in Time of War.
Succession season 3 episode 3 promo: Who are the power players now?

Next week’s Succession season 3 episode 3 is going to continue to feature some characters in extremely desperate positions. Take Kendall Roy, for example. At this point, he’s starting to realize that a number of his plans are drying up. Despite his best efforts he couldn’t get a single sibling on board with his plan to take down Logan, and it’s not entirely clear what his next move is. Sure, a part of it involves him getting face time and being out there in the public, but how long can he really work that angle?
Demon Slayer season 2: The Mugen Train Arc, episode 3 recap: Tanjiro's warm soul

The gang is asleep and vulnerable as Enmu continues his assault on the Mugen Train. From hilarious to gut-wrenching, everyone has a dream specially curated for them, allowing us to see into the depths of their psyches. The children employed by Enmu tether themselves to the slayers in order to find the slayer's spiritual core and destroy it.
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: “Least You Got A Spare”

Yep, the crew’s numbers are dwindling fast. Riley, fiery to the end, crawled all the way back to her mother’s house before expiring, her thoughts clogged with confusion over Dylan as she bled out. (In another flashback to the big grad party, we learn that Riley had been saving herself for Dylan, so that the lifelong friends might punch their V-cards together.) But it wasn’t to be, and now Riley’s dead, and so is her mother Courtney, lured to Clara’s by a “HELP” text and map pin from her daughter’s phone, only to walk right into a grisly booby trap. We finally saw Courtney’s hard-bitten, F-bomb-dropping veneer crack a little, as she grew increasingly frantic over her missing kid. As it turns out, it didn’t matter anyway, as mom and daughter are just more death blows for Chief Lyla to sort out. The chief, for her part, had already linked Clara to the wolf spiders found crawling around the cranial cavities of the departed. She puts out an APB on the rogue cult holdout.
Shanice
Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 1 Review: A Fluxing Confusing Time

It’s been over ten months since Revolution of the Daleks aired, and over a year and a half since Season 12 of Doctor Who ended. That’s a long time since the major bombshell of The Doctor’s true origins were revealed. Unfortunately, The Halloween Apocalypse doesn’t really address this revelation, but it does add a major new event threatening the universe: The Flux.
Doctor Who season 13 episode 2 spoilers: ‘War of the Sontarans’

Are you prepared to check out Doctor Who: Flux episode 2? There is more good stuff coming to BBC One next week, and it’s our hope that things are going to pick up directly where the premiere left off. The title for this episode is “War of the Sontarans,” and...
‘Creepshow’ Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: “Drug Traffic” + “A Dead Girl Named Sue”

To do the things that “Drug Traffic”, the first short in this sixth episode of the third season of Creepshow, would like to do, there needs to be someone willing to ask some hard questions. Hard because given the nature of bias, it can be difficult even to know the questions to ask; hard, maybe even impossible, without a representative minority with some kind of decision-making power to move the needle. What complicates the things that have gone wrong with “Drug Traffic” is that the credited story authors are Laotian horror director, considered to be the first woman horror director from the country, Mattie Do. Her film Chanthaly is the first horror film shot entirely in Laos, with screenplay credit going to Larsen. Larsen is the lone-screenwriter credit for “Drug Traffic” as well – though directorial credit goes to series showrunner Greg Nicotero. Ms. Do, born in Los Angeles before moving to Vientiane, Laos in 2010, likely, just by the fact of her background and reputation, likely quieted the right kind of questions being asked even if they’d occurred to anyone. What a mess.
Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
Kody Brown Makes Bold Move After Christine Dumps Him

Kody Brown of Sister Wives made a VERY bold move after Christine officially confirmed her decision to dump him. As we reported earlier, Christine Brown took to Instagram to issue an official statement confirming her split from Kody. She explained they had been together for nearly three decades, but she...
Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
