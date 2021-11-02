4400 Season 1 Episode 2 recap: Who can be trusted?

Yep, the crew’s numbers are dwindling fast. Riley, fiery to the end, crawled all the way back to her mother’s house before expiring, her thoughts clogged with confusion over Dylan as she bled out. (In another flashback to the big grad party, we learn that Riley had been saving herself for Dylan, so that the lifelong friends might punch their V-cards together.) But it wasn’t to be, and now Riley’s dead, and so is her mother Courtney, lured to Clara’s by a “HELP” text and map pin from her daughter’s phone, only to walk right into a grisly booby trap. We finally saw Courtney’s hard-bitten, F-bomb-dropping veneer crack a little, as she grew increasingly frantic over her missing kid. As it turns out, it didn’t matter anyway, as mom and daughter are just more death blows for Chief Lyla to sort out. The chief, for her part, had already linked Clara to the wolf spiders found crawling around the cranial cavities of the departed. She puts out an APB on the rogue cult holdout.
