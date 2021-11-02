CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Army National Guard to deploy to Kuwait

By John Domol
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxzZ6_0ckgRxIj00

A Las Vegas-based cavalry unit is going to Kuwait for an international security rotation.

And a group of Nevada Army National Guardsmen was given a formal sendoff ceremony Tuesday.

The United States is winding down overseas, but still deploying to support and stabilize relationships on a global scale.

“I’m actually very excited,” said Sgt. Jocelyne Villafane, a mechanic serving in the Nevada Army National Guard. “It’s something new, it’s something different.”

It will be 8,000 miles of difference.

And this tank company will work on different maneuvers and fine-tune their abilities in the field as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

“This is going to be something that’s going to require constant growing as a person and just being able to adapt myself better as a soldier and as a person, overall,” said Villafane.

These National Guard deployments normally last around nine months to a year.

And this will be a chance to grow, as this will be the longest period Villafane has spent from home.

“There will always be nervousness, but the way we go about looking at it is we’re with extended family,” said her godmother Dana Lujan, an Army veteran herself. “Military is family, so you’re never alone. You will always have family around you.”

It is a rare opportunity to see another walk of life and to serve the star-spangled banner from an ocean away.

“It’s very mind-blowing,” said Villafane. “It’s so surreal. It’s something different. I just feel very proud to be able to do this.”

The Nevada Army National Guard will formally deploy to Kuwait early next year.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
CBS News

House passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

After months of deliberation, House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill just before midnight Friday. President Biden lauded the passage of the bill, calling it "transformative." Christina Ruffini has more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Fuel tanker explodes, killing dozens in Sierra Leone

A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuwait#Sgt
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk asks Twitter if he should sell Tesla stock

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk asked his 62.5M Twitter followers Saturday in a poll if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. Musk also tweeted that he "will abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it goes." "Note, I do not take a cash salary...
STOCKS
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy