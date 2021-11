Meridian Township will be launching a redesigned website at meridian.mi.us on Monday, November 15. The website refresh will strengthen the Township's online presence and will include a new look and experience for site visitors. Added features and modified navigation will provide community members with improved functionality and encourage additional use of the Township's online services. The website will remain mobile friendly and responsive. Accessibility enhancements have also been made and will continue to be addressed in the future.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO