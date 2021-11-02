Melbourne Cup favourite Incentivise hurt in second-place finish

James McDonald riding Verry Elleegant defeats Brett Prebble on Incentivise to win the Melbourne Cup.

Melbourne Cup favourite Incentivise suffered a leg injury during his attempt to hold off Verry Elleegant in the $8m race, but jockey Brett Prebble said he will be back stronger for next year’s race.

Trainer Peter Moody told Racing Victoria stewards Incentivise had swelling in his near foreleg after cooling down following his second placing to Verry Elleegant. He said the Caulfield Cup winner would be assessed by a stable veterinarian in the next few days.

Incentivise made a bold bid for Melbourne Cup glory after pressing forward to race on the speed. He took control of the race at the 400m only for Verry Elleegant to arrive on the scene soon after and put the result beyond doubt.

Incentivise kept UK stayer Spanish Mission at bay to hold down second at his first attempt at 3200m.

“He was awesome,” Prebble said. “He’s a young horse and he was carrying a big weight. It came so quickly for him but he was brave. It took a champion to beat him. Good luck to them trying to beat him next year.”

Geelong Cup winner Tralee Rose was also injured when she was galloped on by another runner in the early stages. She finished ninth but was taken to a veterinary clinic to have treatment for a leg wound.

Tralee Rose’s jockey Dean Holland was one of two riders suspended out of the Cup. He pleaded guilty to careless riding for causing interference to New Zealand stayer The Chosen One.

Champion jockey Damien Oliver also pleaded guilty to careless riding on Delphi which led to Carif suffering interference. Oliver was suspended for 11 meetings and will start his ban after Thursday’s VRC Oaks meeting.

Verry Elleegant became the first mare to win the Melbourne Cup since the legendary Makybe Diva completed a hat-trick of wins in 2005. Her victory for trainer Chris Waller and jockey James McDonald ranks as a crowning moment in a decorated racing career.

McDonald said Verry Elleegant deserves to be rated alongside the greats of the Australian turf. “They can safely say she’s a champion now,” McDonald said.