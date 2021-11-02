CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Melbourne Cup favourite Incentivise hurt in second-place finish

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJOiA_0ckgRWfE00
James McDonald riding Verry Elleegant defeats Brett Prebble on Incentivise to win the Melbourne Cup.

Melbourne Cup favourite Incentivise suffered a leg injury during his attempt to hold off Verry Elleegant in the $8m race, but jockey Brett Prebble said he will be back stronger for next year’s race.

Trainer Peter Moody told Racing Victoria stewards Incentivise had swelling in his near foreleg after cooling down following his second placing to Verry Elleegant. He said the Caulfield Cup winner would be assessed by a stable veterinarian in the next few days.

Incentivise made a bold bid for Melbourne Cup glory after pressing forward to race on the speed. He took control of the race at the 400m only for Verry Elleegant to arrive on the scene soon after and put the result beyond doubt.

Incentivise kept UK stayer Spanish Mission at bay to hold down second at his first attempt at 3200m.

“He was awesome,” Prebble said. “He’s a young horse and he was carrying a big weight. It came so quickly for him but he was brave. It took a champion to beat him. Good luck to them trying to beat him next year.”

Geelong Cup winner Tralee Rose was also injured when she was galloped on by another runner in the early stages. She finished ninth but was taken to a veterinary clinic to have treatment for a leg wound.

Tralee Rose’s jockey Dean Holland was one of two riders suspended out of the Cup. He pleaded guilty to careless riding for causing interference to New Zealand stayer The Chosen One.

Champion jockey Damien Oliver also pleaded guilty to careless riding on Delphi which led to Carif suffering interference. Oliver was suspended for 11 meetings and will start his ban after Thursday’s VRC Oaks meeting.

Verry Elleegant became the first mare to win the Melbourne Cup since the legendary Makybe Diva completed a hat-trick of wins in 2005. Her victory for trainer Chris Waller and jockey James McDonald ranks as a crowning moment in a decorated racing career.

McDonald said Verry Elleegant deserves to be rated alongside the greats of the Australian turf. “They can safely say she’s a champion now,” McDonald said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Australia Covid update: woman who lied on border form is source of NT outbreak as Katherine moves to ‘lockout’

A Covid-positive woman who lied on her border entry form when entering Darwin has been identified as the source of the three-person cluster which triggered a lockdown in Katherine. Restrictions for fully vaccinated people in Katherine will lift Sunday afternoon, but unvaccinated people will remain subject to stay-at-home orders until...
PUBLIC HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

Bizarre starting gate incident triggers Breeders’ Cup controversy

Controversy enveloped the final Breeders’ Cup race at Del Mar on Friday when a horse that had been removed from the wagering was allowed to run and crossed the finish line first in the $1 million Juvenile Turf. The bizarre incident on one of horse racing’s biggest days occurred after...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Prebble
Journal Inquirer

Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
newschain

Cox aiming to realise Classic ambition at the Breeders’ Cup

After a record-equalling four wins at the Breeders’ Cup 12 months ago, Brad Cox is in pole position to land the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic this year. Knicks Go and Essential Quality give the Eclipse Award-winning trainer a formidable hand in the showpiece event at Del Mar on Saturday week – and Cox is in no doubt as to what victory in the $6million contest would mean.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melbourne Cup#Geelong Cup#The Caulfield Cup#Spanish#Delphi#Vrc Oaks#Australian
Brisnet.com

Pizza Bianca serves up piping hot finish in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Trainer Christophe Clement savored his first Breeders’ Cup victory as Bobby Flay’s homebred Pizza Bianca sliced between foes late to get up in Friday’s $920,000 Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1). Under an inspired ride by Jose Ortiz, the 9.90-1 chance maneuvered from the tail of the field to prevail over the 17.70-1 Malavath and 6-1 Haughty in a frenetic finish.
AFP

Controversial trainer Baffert seeks Breeders' Cup Classic win

Controversial trainer Bob Baffert seeks a fifth Breeders' Cup Classic crown while rival Brad Cox chases his first Classic victory with two oddsmakers' darlings in the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown that begins Friday. The $6 million Classic caps two days of Breeders' Cup showcase racing at Del Mar, with five juvenile events Friday at the classic Southern California venue plus nine races on Saturday and more than $31 million at stake. Baffert, 68, brings Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to the Classic after the horse tested positive for a banned substance following his win at Churchill Downs. "He likes this track and is training really well coming up to the race," said Baffert, who won his fourth Classic title last year with Authentic.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Melbourne
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Game Haus

5 Pointers When Placing Your Bets For The Melbourne Cup

It’s just a few weeks to that special Tuesday in November when all of Australia literally stops to witness the best horses in the world compete for the AUD$1.5 million prize pool. On the betting side of the race, one of the top Australian betting websites records a turnover of more than AUD$100 million each year. And that’s enough proof of the popularity of this richest race in the world. (1)
SPORTS
manofmany.com

Monday Munchies: October 25 – Melbourne Cup

Now that we have your attention with Sokyo’s infamous bubble cocktail! Welcome to Monday Munchies, the very infrequent food news segment on Man of Many featuring everything you should know about food happenings around Australia. This week we’re highlighting the race that stops the nation – The Melbourne Cup – with a list of venues that you and your work colleagues, friends, and foodies need to check out. We’re also breaking down a little food and restaurant news with some spots that you’ll want to add to your list. Let’s check it out.
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Spanish primed for Melbourne Cup Mission

Spanish Mission is expected to make a bold bid for Lexus Melbourne Cup glory by the team who have been overseeing his Australian preparations. The five-year-old, who finished third in the Ascot Gold Cup and ran Stradivarius to a head in the Lonsdale Cup in August, is trained by Andrew Balding, but due to staff travel issues when the horse shipped, his lead up has been supervised by Tom Noonan and his father Tony.
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Melbourne Cup Horses: Profiles And Predictions For 2021

Melbourne Cup Horses: Profiles And Predictions For 2021. Every first Tuesday of November, the top-of-the-range Melbourne Cup horses meet at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, to display their running skills. The winner takes home a handsome AUD$4.4 million, in addition to AUD$250,000 worth of trophies. Thus, you can understand why the race is so hotly contested.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy