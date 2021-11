Oklahomans can get into the spirit of the season early as a variety of activities and events are kicking off this month. Utica Square’s Lights On returns Nov. 25. See the shopping center come alive with thousands of lights in a tradition over half a century old. Other highlights in Tulsa include Philbrook’s Festival of Lights, running both day and night from Nov. 26-Dec. 31 with outdoor activities, special exhibitions, holiday decor and more. And Arvest Winterfest begins Nov. 19, running through Jan. 3, with ice skating for kids and kids at heart. Don’t miss the Rhema lights, turning on Nov. 24, at Rhema Bible College. Stick around for carriage rides, too.

