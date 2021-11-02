Britney Spears' attorney requests all documents on 'electronic monitoring' of singer

Britney Spears' family drama continues. Ahead of her next conservatorship hearing, where a judge will likely decide whether or not to end the arrangement for good, Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, filed documents on Nov. 1 asking her daughter's estate to cover more than $650,000 in attorney fees to cover the alleged legal cost of Lynne's involvement in the conservatorship Britney has said caused her years of mental anguish. That might explain a post about Lynne the singer shared and later deleted on Instagram on Nov. 2. "Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!" she wrote, according to People. "I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life," she continued, in part. "You know exactly what you did," she added. People reports Lynne's court docs claim she needed lawyers to "help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence." Lynne also claimed she pushed to get Britney's father, Lynne's ex-husband, Jamie Spears, out as her conservator.

