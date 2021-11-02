CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Morbius’ trailer reveals even deeper ties to Sony’s corner of the MCU

By Nick Nafpliotis
 4 days ago
On Tuesday, Sony released a new trailer for their upcoming Morbius movie. Much of the footage was already shown in the teaser from last year, but there’s definitely some new stuff to dissect, as well. Just like before, we see Michael Keaton (presumably reprising his role as Adrian Toomes)...

