New ‘Morbius’ trailer reveals even deeper ties to Sony’s corner of the MCU

After getting delayed about as many times as Cyberpunk 2077 did, it looks like Daniel Espinosa‘s Sony/Marvel movie Morbius might actually be coming out at some point in the next few months. Hell, we thought this flick was coming out in March, but it’s actually arriving in theaters within the span of 12 weeks, which just seems genuinely crazy to us — both in the sense that time is flying (it felt like college football had just come back just yesterday and now we’re most of the way through the season) and the fact that this Jared Leto-starring vampire-superhero flick is hitting right in the middle of the winter doldrums. Honestly, though, we can’t really blame Sony for dropping this thing in January, given just how crazy crowded the release schedule is going to be for some time, but this brand-new trailer the studio dropped earlier on Tuesday might offer additional insight into why the slowest, coldest point of the distribution calendar may be the best possible place to put it.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO