Wolf administration offers more vacation benefits to any executive branch employees who have not yet been vaccinated

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New numbers show that 79 percent of City of Sacramento employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The city released the vaccination statistics for its workforce on Wednesday. City employees had to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Oct. 15. In total, the city says 3,537 of its 4,494 employees are vaccinated. For those 849 employees who reported being unvaccinated, the city says they are continuing negotiations about the policy that will be used going forward. City Manager Howard Chan said that testing is expected to be a component of that policy. Further, the city says there were 72 employees who did not submit their status. Another 36 employees also have a status that is still in the process of being verified. The numbers were further broken down by department, with the Sacramento Police Department reporting a 73 percent vaccination rate. A 76 percent vaccination rate was reported by the Sacramento Fire Department, while the city’s Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment Department reported an 80 percent vaccination rate. The city says employees who failed to report their vaccination status by Oct. 15 will be put on unpaid leave.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO