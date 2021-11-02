COVID-19 UPDATES: 924 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 924 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 293,241.
There are a total of 233,053 confirmed cases and 60,188 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 83,923 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 118,392 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,681,814 total doses have been administered. 833,282 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,705. Out of those cases, 24,620 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 390 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 130 new cases Tuesday. There are 88 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 10 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 12 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 669 active cases and 339 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,018 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 165 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 129,398 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 68,534 cases.
The state said 54 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,756, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,136.
There are 13,229 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,490 cases among health care workers.
14,619 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,577.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 42 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 117 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 281 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 611 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 986 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,524 people were 80+
93.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.97% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 23 deaths is pending.
91.14% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.86% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
| Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
| 70,112
3,431
1,157
556
| 11,616
720
339
233
| 780
45
10
9
|South Central Public Health District
| Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
| 2,720
10,892
2,842
482
3,039
1,458
2,320
83
| 335
5,082
1,431
209
846
826
853
24
| 27
213
51
12
36
42
46
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
| Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
| 20,082
1,639
8,652
4,142
368
1,467
851
82
| 6,362
828
1,284
1,416
118
274
287
28
| 212
5
38
44
6
16
18
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
| Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
| 8,162
3,661
411
604
1,091
510
367
246
| 5,338
3,229
594
464
536
202
184
106
| 188
120
19
15
23
13
9
4
|Panhandle Health District
| Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
| 25,677
4,851
1,098
847
1,831
| 3,504
911
445
379
176
| 401
97
31
25
60
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
| Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
| 5,358
1,499
4,266
975
512
| 810
640
314
645
268
| 97
36
36
26
21
|Southwest District Health
| Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
| 36,683
2,075
3,148
1,467
426
1,261
| 5,605
744
995
194
103
627
| 521
60
63
39
12
47
|TOTAL
|233,053
|60,188
|3,577
