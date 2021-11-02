CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Police: 11-time convicted felon broke into home, stole family’s gun

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department says an 11-time convicted felon was arrested for breaking into a home on Halloween and taking a gun.

Police say they were called to a home around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in southeast Spokane for reports of a burglary. The family who lives there said a man kicked in their door and had a gun.

Officers say it looks like that was what happened and the man, Travis Thompson, 37, had fired at least one round during the situation. Police say Thompson also took a gun from the home.

Less than three hours later, officers say they tracked down Thompson and arrested him. Police say Thompson is a stranger to the family whose house he broke into. Officers also say Thompson might have actually been looking for somebody not associated with the home he’s accused of burglarizing.

Investigators say they got a search warrant for Thompson’s car and found the stolen gun, along with other evidence linking him to the burglary.

Thompson was booked into the Spokane County jail and faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

The police department says is an 11-time convicted felon.

David Gonzales
4d ago

why with 11 convictions is he even out in public? what happened to the three strikes you're out?

Kathleen Carter
4d ago

My question to the leaders of this state and country, "Why was he let out and was he kept in prison after the third strike?" Letting him out time and again, to back and what got him in trouble in the first place? I just don't understand this country any more!

Thomas Henderson
3d ago

three 3 strikes your out only applies to violent crimes not for petty crimes like simple assault. but after 11 felony convictions he needs the be locked and have the keys thrown away.

