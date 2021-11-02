CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Bayern, Juventus through to Champions League knockout rounds

By CIARÁN FAHEY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0ALc_0ckgKCw300
APTOPIX Germany Soccer Champions League Bayern's Robert Lewandowski right, scores his side's fourth goal during the Champions League group E soccer match between Bayern Munich and Benfica Lisbon in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (Matthias Schrader)

BERLIN — (AP) — Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty on Tuesday but still got a hat trick.

The Poland star dominated on his 100th Champions League appearance to lead Bayern Munich into the last-16 after a 5-2 rout of Benfica.

Juventus also booked its place in the knockout rounds with a 4-2 win over Zenit St. Petersburg.

They’re the first teams to progress this year with two games to spare from the group stage of Europe’s premier soccer competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Atalanta, scoring two goals and maintaining his record of scoring in each game so far. But it was an underwhelming performance from the Premier League team whose hopes rely on the brilliance of its Portuguese stars Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Barcelona had goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen to thank for securing a nervy 1-0 win at Dynamo Kiev. The 19-year-old Ansu Fati's 70th-minute goal means the struggling Spanish giant can secure its progress with a win at home over Benfica in its next game.

Hakim Ziyech’s goal was enough for defending champion Chelsea to win 1-0 at last-place Malmo.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s group games.

GROUP E

The 33-year-old Lewandowski took his goal tally to 81 goals in 100 Champions League games for Bayern and previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski had a chance to make it 3-1 before the break, but his penalty was poorly taken and Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos gathered the ball easily. It was Lewandowski’s first penalty miss since February and he reacted with a wry smile.

It was just the latest high-scoring win from Bayern, which previously beat Benfica 4-0, Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 and Barcelona 3-0.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer set up Lewandowski’s third goal with a long kick out in the 84th minute. It was Neuer’s first assist in his 123rd appearance in the competition.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann was back on the sideline after recovering from the coronavirus.

Barcelona was without Gerard Piqué and forwards Sergio Agüero and Pedri. Interim coach Sergi Barjuán’s team was the first from Spain in the competition with three players under 20 in the starting lineup – Fati (19), Nico González (19) and Gavi (17).

The visitors were fortunate that Mircea Lucescu’s Dynamo team was unable to make more of its chances. Dynamo is yet to score in the competition this season

GROUP F

Manchester United still harbors strong hopes of reaching the last 16 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old scored United’s equalizer in injury time against Atalanta to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team top of the group, level on seven points with Villarreal.

Villarreal enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Young Boys, which is bottom with three points.

Ronaldo’s late goals have been saving United. He previously had another late winner for the 3-2 win at home over Atalanta, and he scored an injury-time winner for the 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

GROUP G

French champion Lille kept the group wide open with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Sevilla.

Lille's first win gives it five points after four games. It's two points behind group leader Salzburg, which lost 2-1 at Wolfsburg earlier. Wolfsburg also has five points, while Sevilla stayed on three points.

Wolfsburg’s new coach Florian Kohfeldt enjoyed a winning Champions League debut.

A win would have made Salzburg the first Austrian club in the last 16 since Sturm Graz in the 2000-01 season but Kohfeldt’s hiring appears to have reinvigorated Wolfsburg after two wins from two games. The former Werder Bremen coach replaced Mark van Bommel, who was fired after an eight-game winless run including a 3-1 loss in the first game at Salzburg.

GROUP H

Paulo Dybala scored twice, including a retaken penalty, as Juventus reached the last 16 with its win over Zenit St. Petersburg.

Dybala was given another opportunity from the penalty spot after he fired wide as visiting ’keeper Stanislav Kritsyuk had moved off his line. Dybala, who opened the scoring, made no mistake with his second chance before Federico Chiesa and Álvaro Morata sealed the Italian giant’s win.

Juventus has now won all four of its matches to lead the group by three points ahead of Chelsea.

Ziyech's goal early in the second half was enough for Chelsea to eliminate the Swedish champion and move closer to the knockout rounds, but the visitors missed the clinical finishing of the injured Romelu Lukaku.

American winger Christian Pulisic made his first appearance for Chelsea since the Premier League season opener on Aug. 14 when he entered in the 74th minute. Pulisic had been sidelined by COVID-19 and then injured his left ankle in September during a World Cup qualifier.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League

Bayern Munich resume their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night hosting Benfica at the Allianz Arena. Die Roten are generally in phenomenal form, although had to bounce back from a shock 5-0 thumping at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach to win last time out. Their heaviest defeat on 43 years didn't faze them, however, as they thrashed Union Berlin 5-2 in the Bundesliga.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Álvaro Morata
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Paulo Dybala
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bayern beats Benfica to qualify for Champions League last 16

MUNICH (AP) — After two weeks without a coach and falling to a disastrous defeat, Bayern Munich is back to its usual winning ways. The German champion booked its place in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday as Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick for a 5-2 victory over Benfica to extend Bayern's perfect record of four wins from four in the group stage. That took Lewandowski to 81 career goals in his 100th Champions League game.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Juventus#Ap#Bayern Munich#Manchester United#Atalanta#Portuguese#Spanish#Borussia Dortmund
Daily Jefferson County Union

Barcelona squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead. Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Reds canter to Champions League knockout stages

Liverpool secured a place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League for the fifth successive season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The Reds exorcised the ghosts of their hair-raising quarter-final exit on Merseyside back in 2020 with their fourth consecutive win of the group stage this season, a feat never before achieved by the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FanSided

Bayern Munich receive financial boost due to Champions League

Bayern Munich enjoyed a good midweek cup result after a torrid outing at Borussia Monchengladbach in DFB Pokal last week. The German Champions clinched their fourth consecutive win in their Champions League group as the latest victory came against Benfica at Allianz Arena on Tuesday. With the win against the...
UEFA
Derrick

Lyon, Frankfurt reach Europa League knockout rounds

LONDON (AP) — Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt became the first teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after both earned victories Thursday. Lyon scored three second-half goals, including two by Islam Slimani, to beat Sparta Prague 3-0 for a fourth straight win in Group A, while Frankfurt defeated Olympiakos 2-1 in Group D.
SOCCER
The Independent

They want to play for England – Gareth Southgate leaps to defence of young stars

Gareth Southgate has brushed off suggestions young players are picking and choosing when to play for England Mason Greenwood was once again a high-profile absentee from Southgate’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino later this month.The Manchester United forward has not played for the Three Lions since making his debut away to Iceland in September 2020 – a camp he was later sent home from.Jude Bellingham has been recalled, having asked to be given a break from international duty last month, while Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has again opted out of an under-21 call-up after boss...
SPORTS
SkySports

Bayer Leverkusen thrash Real Betis as Lyon qualify for knockout rounds - Europa League round-up

Moussa Diaby scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen romped to Europa League victory over Real Betis in a battle which saw both sides finish with 10 men. Diaby struck either side of half-time before late goals from Florian Wirtz and Nadiem Amiri wrapped up a 4-0 Group G win, although there was still time for Betis' Nabil Fekir and Leverkusen's Kerem Demirbay to receive their marching orders in stoppage time.
UEFA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
47K+
Followers
78K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy