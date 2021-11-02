Boxing champion, lawyer, world-class poker player: Rosi Reed was all that and much more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some obituaries read like great novels. That is the case with Rosetta Reed, who died Oct. 21 at the age of 71, but not before accomplishing an array of notable personal milestones.

Rosi, as she was known, was a professional boxer. She won the women’s World Flyweight Title at the Strongbow Stadium in 1980. She was also an attorney, an auto mechanic, a world-class poker player, a member of the Foothill High School athletic hall of fame and held a master’s degree in religious education.

She met her husband Tony Reed when he hired her to deliver his weekly newspaper, the Rosedale Roadrunner.

“She was probably a genius in many ways,” Reed said of his wife. “I think she was a genius. She was a warm-hearted person, she had a lot of character, she was very ethical. She could rebuild an engine, tear it apart, re-machine the engine and put it back together.”

Rosi Reed is survived by her husband Tony, four children, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Greenlawn Cemetery on River Boulevard.

