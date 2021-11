It’s time for a summit. Chicago needs more and better strategies to stop violent crime. It needs to hear the voices of those who can help. Bring together the criminal justice experts, the knowledgeable law enforcement leaders, the involved community activists and others. Listen to them as they draw on their research and experiences to advise us on how the city can do more to stop shootings and other violent crimes. This is the kind of vision and initiative we expect of our elected leaders.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO