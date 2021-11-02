CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Bishop TD Jakes Reveals Five-Phase Master Plan To Bring Homes, Shopping To Atlanta’s Fort McPherson Area

By Alexa Imani Spencer
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures (TDJREV), owned by pastor and evangelist Bishop T.D. Jakes, shared its master plan to build an affordable housing and entertainment districts in Atlanta. Jake’s real estate venture plans to develop 95 acres in the city’s Fort McPherson area, which was once a Confederate military...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 1

Related
Dallas News

UnionMain Homes offers design in Celina’s new master-planned community

The Dallas Builders Association’s Home of the Week is the Mason design by UnionMain Homes in Cambridge Crossing, Celina’s newest master-planned community. Located at 2009 Coventry, the 2,786-square-foot residence offers luxury finishes and is available to tour now. The home is listed at $652,800 and will be ready for move-in by December.
CELINA, TX
whatnowatlanta.com

Report: Atlanta-Area Homes Selling Twice As Fast, 19% Higher in 2021 Vs. 2020

The strength of the Atlanta housing market continues to create headlines. Just recently a Morningside bungalow — pictured above — sold in only four days, for $150,000 over the asking price, and a home in Milton — pictured below — sold in four days for more than $75,000 over the asking price. Welcome to the residential real estate landscape of 2021.
ATLANTA, GA
mpamag.com

Union Home Mortgage brings in new producing area manager

Union Home Mortgage (UHM) has brought in mortgage expert Scott Robinson (pictured) as its new producing area manager. Robinson, who has nearly two decades of mortgage experience, will build and grow UHM’s teams in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Santa Fe, NM. He joined UHM from Gateway Mortgage Group, where he served as a loan originator and sales manager for over 10 years. He also previously worked as an originator at Santa Fe-based Quest Mortgage.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Houston Agent Magazine

Coventry Homes begins sales in Escondido master-planned community

Coventry Homes has launched sales of new homes in Escondido, a master-planned community northwest of Houston in Magnolia. Residents can choose from 15 floor plans ranging from 1,739 to 3,336 square feet. The single-family homes are priced from the upper $200,000s, according to a press release. “Escondido is a charming...
ESCONDIDO, CA
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Botanic Garden/BRIT Undertake Master-Planning Effort for 120-acre Campus

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas, the oldest botanic garden in Texas, is taking steps to ensure its future is as bright as its past. On Tuesday, the organization announced the launch of a master-planning committee, as well as the selection of Studio Outside, a Dallas-based landscape architecture firm, to design a comprehensive master plan to inform the direction and priorities for the next 20 years of infrastructure and facility improvements across the 120-acre campus.
FORT WORTH, TX
Cincinnati Business Courier

Master-planned community featuring dozens of luxury homes coming to Greater Cincinnati

A new master-planned community featuring two dozen homes is coming to a city north of Cincinnati. Justin Doyle Homes, a custom homebuilder based in Mason, is hosting a grand opening event for the new residential community, "The Reserve at Cedar Ridge," 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the development site, located at 580 SR 73 in Springboro in Warren County.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Single Family Homes#Affordable Housing#Shopping#Confederate#Tdjrev#The Saporta Report
Austin Business Journal

Why Icon's plan to 3D-print homes at scale in the Austin area is pivotal

Up until now, this technology has largely been deployed at a very small scale, or in impoverished areas of other countries. But construction could start in early 2022 on Central Texas' first "neighborhood" of 3D-printed homes, under a partnership between startup Icon and homebuilder Lennar. According to the announcement, it will be the largest 3D-printed community in the world to date.
AUSTIN, TX
rebusinessonline.com

Trammell Crow Unveils Plans for 2.1 MSF Phase III of Fort Worth Industrial Project

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has unveiled plans for Phase III of Eagle 35, a 2.1 million-square-foot speculative industrial project located at Interstate 35 West and Eagle Parkway in Fort Worth. Phase III of Eagle 35 will consist of five buildings ranging in size from 103,668 to 1.2 million square feet, with the site of the largest building expandable to 1.5 million square feet. The buildings will be constructed on a combined 40 acres adjacent to Alliance Airport and will feature 32- to 40-foot clear heights, 140- to 195-foot truck court depths and ample space for car and trailer parking. Phase I of Eagle 35 consisted of two buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet, and Phase II comprised three buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet. Alliance Architects, Inc. is the project architect for Phase III, and Halff Associates Inc. is the civil engineer. Steve Trese and Bob Scully with CBRE’s Dallas office are leasing and marketing the project. Construction is scheduled to begin in January.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
wflx.com

Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida

As U.S. reopens its borders to nonessential land travel next week, many Canadians are packing their bags and making offers for homes in an already hot real estate market in South Florida. However, some are running into a problem-- inventory. WPTV's Josh Navarro has more. Christina Lopez of Royal Palm...
FLORIDA STATE
Dallas News

The weirdest house in the country is in Texas — and now it’s for sale

One of America’s most remarkable and idiosyncratic works of architecture is for sale. The Steel House, a four-legged organism of blackened metal perched on a ridge outside of Lubbock, was recently placed on the market for $1.75 million. The biomorphic house was built by hand over more than three decades...
TEXAS STATE
Lincoln Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lincoln

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Murphy-Sheldon House. A big historical beauty is the best way to describe this property! With over 4000 finished sq. ft., you'll find 6
LINCOLN, NE
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy