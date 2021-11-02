Bishop TD Jakes Reveals Five-Phase Master Plan To Bring Homes, Shopping To Atlanta’s Fort McPherson Area

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has unveiled plans for Phase III of Eagle 35, a 2.1 million-square-foot speculative industrial project located at Interstate 35 West and Eagle Parkway in Fort Worth. Phase III of Eagle 35 will consist of five buildings ranging in size from 103,668 to 1.2 million square feet, with the site of the largest building expandable to 1.5 million square feet. The buildings will be constructed on a combined 40 acres adjacent to Alliance Airport and will feature 32- to 40-foot clear heights, 140- to 195-foot truck court depths and ample space for car and trailer parking. Phase I of Eagle 35 consisted of two buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet, and Phase II comprised three buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet. Alliance Architects, Inc. is the project architect for Phase III, and Halff Associates Inc. is the civil engineer. Steve Trese and Bob Scully with CBRE’s Dallas office are leasing and marketing the project. Construction is scheduled to begin in January.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO