Public Safety

Video: Koerri Washington testimony during Kyle Rittenhouse trial

By Editorials
WISN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoerri Washington was the state's third witness Tuesday. The...

www.wisn.com

CBS News

Men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during Kenosha protests can be called "rioters," "looters" and "arsonists" at trial, judge rules

A Wisconsin judge laid out the final ground rules this week on what evidence will be allowed when Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial next week for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality, ruling he'll permit testimony from the defense's use-of-force expert and on how police welcomed Rittenhouse and others carrying guns during the demonstration.
KENOSHA, WI
Washington Post

Language matters in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is underway. Rittenhouse, who used an AR-15-style rifle to shoot protesters in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020, is charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree homicide. In establishing the ground rules for the trial, Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled that attorneys could not refer to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WISN

Dueling rallies outside courthouse on first day of Kyle Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — Small groups of opposing sides gathered Monday morning outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. That's where jury selection began for accused killed Kyle Rittenhouse. Prosecutors said he shot two men and injured a third during protests after the police shooting of Jacob Blake last August. Rittenhouse claims he...
KENOSHA, WI
WFLA

Opening statements in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Opening statements were expected Tuesday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Rittenhouse has argued he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. Here’s a look at the charges: FIRST-DEGREE […]
MADISON, WI
WISN

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Prosecutor, defense spar over trial evidence

KENOSHA, Wis. — Jurors heard opening statements Tuesday in the Kenosha County trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Prosecutor Thomas Binger delivered his opening statements at a rostrum several feet from the jury box for nearly 35 minutes. He explained what testimony the jurors would hear and what evidence they would see.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Juror in Kyle Rittenhouse trial excused for telling offensive joke

KENOSHA, Wis. — A juror in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was excused Thursday for telling a deputy an offensive joke. At some point during the proceedings Wednesday, Judge Bruce Schroeder told prosecutor Thomas Binger and defense attorney Mark Richards a court deputy reported to him that a juror hearing the case attempted to tell the deputy a joke.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Timeline: Jacob Blake police shooting, deadly protest shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A timeline of key events before and after Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during a night of unrest in Kenosha, last year:. Officer Rusten Sheskey, responding to a reported domestic disturbance, shoots Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times as Blake was leaning into his vehicle.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

What we know about 20 jurors selected to hear Kyle Rittenhouse case

KENOSHA, Wis. — A group of 20 men and women were selected Monday night to hear the case against Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha. Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, formerly of Antioch, Illinois, has been charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor. A jury was seated to hear the case just after...
KENOSHA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
