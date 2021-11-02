Obituary: Lois M. Dennison

Ray Oberle and Lois (Burkhardt) Oberle were joined in the sacrament of marriage on Nov. 9, 1951. They were married at St. Wenceslaus Church in Verdigre. They vowed to love each other in sickness and in health and for better or worse, and are still true to that commitment 70 years later. Their children are (Dwight) and Connie Oberle, (Gail) and Dean Talbott, (Don) and Susan Oberle, (Karen) and Byron Kalin, Keith Oberle, (Amy) and Jeff Steffen and (Brian) and Xiaojuan Liu. Their family invites you to join them in honoring their 70th wedding anniversary at an open house at Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Parish Center, at 2301 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. No gifts please, but a box to share memories will be at the reception. Your company, even if brief, would bring smiles to the whole family. However, if you are unable to attend, cards can be sent to 814 Logan St., Norfolk, NE, 68701.

