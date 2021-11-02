CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Lois M. Dennison

By Andrew Rosten
fordcountychronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois M. Dennison, 82 of Thomasboro; formerly of Paxton, died at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Carle Hospital, Urbana. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells Street, Paxton with Rev. Steve Anderson...

starnewsgroup.com

Lois Peter Cullum

Lois Peter Cullum, a well-known Sea Girt resident, died at home October 24, 2021 after a short, non-COVID-related illness. She is survived by nine children and two sisters. Her husband, Francis J. Cullum, son, Francis J. Cullum, sister, Janet P. Kern, Son-in-law, William H. Harding.
SEA GIRT, NJ
Norfolk Daily News

Ray and Lois Oberle

Ray Oberle and Lois (Burkhardt) Oberle were joined in the sacrament of marriage on Nov. 9, 1951. They were married at St. Wenceslaus Church in Verdigre. They vowed to love each other in sickness and in health and for better or worse, and are still true to that commitment 70 years later. Their children are (Dwight) and Connie Oberle, (Gail) and Dean Talbott, (Don) and Susan Oberle, (Karen) and Byron Kalin, Keith Oberle, (Amy) and Jeff Steffen and (Brian) and Xiaojuan Liu. Their family invites you to join them in honoring their 70th wedding anniversary at an open house at Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Parish Center, at 2301 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. No gifts please, but a box to share memories will be at the reception. Your company, even if brief, would bring smiles to the whole family. However, if you are unable to attend, cards can be sent to 814 Logan St., Norfolk, NE, 68701.
NORFOLK, NE
(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.) Robert “Bob” Paul Crouch Jr., 73, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was a former Clerk of the Henry County Circuit Court and also a U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. A memorial service is planned at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Montfair Resort Farm, 2500 Bezaleel Drive; Crozet, VA 22932, with visitation immediately following. Woody Funeral Home of Mechanicsville is in charge.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Ruth Pauline Bostic Adkins, 89, of Oak Hill, passed away Oct. 12, 2021, at Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Fayetteville. Born Jan. 23, 1932, in Thayer, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Velma Neff Bostic. Ruth worked as a hospital administrator. She was of the Baptist...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

