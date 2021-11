A vote on Ohio sports betting in Columbus may not happen this week, but the odds are good that lawmakers will reach some agreement on the issue before another week is up. Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, told the Statehouse News Bureau today that the House and Senate have a few wrinkles to iron out in the days ahead, but that he remains hopeful an agreement will be reached on the issue in conference committee in the next week or so.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO