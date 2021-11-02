CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals keep Manchester United top of Champions League group

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHPR6_0ckgG9EH00

Cristiano Ronaldo kept Manchester United top of their Champions League group as his stoppage-time equaliser secured a dramatic 2-2 draw against Atalanta.

Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata twice gave the Italians the lead with efforts that United goalkeeper David De Gea might have done better with.

But Ronaldo, having wrapped up comeback wins against Villarreal and Atalanta at Old Trafford, finished Bruno Fernandes’ clever backheel before half-time and then restored parity again with a sensational strike.

Villarreal are level on points with United in Group F after beating Young Boys 2-0 with Etienne Capoue and Arnaut Danjuma on target for the Yellow Submarine.

Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Benfica 5-2 to maintain their 100 per cent record in Group E.

Lewandowski opened the scoring on his 100th Champions League appearance and then set up Serge Gnabry’s cheeky backheel.

Morato halved the deficit before half-time, but Leroy Sane and Lewandowski put Bayern in cruise control.

Darwin Nunez scored Benfica’s second before Lewandowski rounded off matters with his 81st Champions League goal.

Barcelona moved above Benfica into second place with a 1-0 win at Dynamo Kiev.

Ansu Fati claimed the winner 20 minutes from time with a sweetly-struck half-volley.

Juventus stay top of Group H after beating Zenit St Petersburg 4-2 to book their place in the knockout stage of the competition.

Paulo Dybala, wearing the armband on his 50th appearance in the Champions League, gave Juventus an 11th-minute lead before Leonard Bonucci put through his own net with a looping header.

Dybala’s penalty restored Juventus’ lead before goals from Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata secured a fourth successive group win for the Turin side.

Zenit claimed a consolation through Sardar Azmoun deep into stoppage time.

Chelsea completed a double over Malmo with a hard-fought 1-0 win in Sweden.

Hakim Ziyech struck the 56th-minute winner in what was a much tougher game for the holders than their Stamford Bridge clash two weeks ago.

On that occasion, Chelsea brushed aside their Swedish opponents 4-0.

But Malmo were far more resolute on their own turf and Chelsea were denied until Ziyech tapped home Callum Hudson-Odoi’s wonderful cross from close range.

It was Chelsea’s 500th goal in European competition.

Wolfsburg upset Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 to inflict a first defeat on the Group G leaders.

Lukas Nmecha struck a stunning winner on the hour for Wolfsburg.

Maximilian Wober’s superb free-kick had cancelled out Ridle Baku’s third-minute opener, the German international’s first goal in the Champions League.

Lille moved into second spot with a 2-1 win away to Sevilla.

Lucas Ocampos swept Sevilla into a 15th-minute lead, but Jonathan David equalised from the penalty spot after Thomas Delaney brought down Jonathan Bamba.

Jonathan Ikone grabbed Lille’s winner six minutes into the second period after Zeki Celik’s shot had hit the post.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher claims Cristiano Ronaldo 'won't take Manchester United closer to the title or the Champions League' and stresses concerns over Portugal star's pressing aren't new as Jose Mourinho had to 'hide' him in big games at Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be able to get Manchester United closer to winning the Premier League or Champions League. There is little doubt about Ronaldo's goalscoring credentials - he has already scored six goals in nine appearances for United since rejoining the cub. However, concerns have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Cristiano Ronaldo gives backing to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Manchester United's Liverpool clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has added his support to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by insisting Manchester United players should take responsibility for their recent poor results. Solskjaer, while retaining the faith of his club’s owners, has been criticised during a run of three Premier League matches without a win heading into today’s fixture against Liverpool, while needing late winning goals from Ronaldo for wins in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

From Antonio Conte and Champions League grasp Zinedine Zidane to Europe’s rising star Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo – what subsequent for Manchester United in the event that they ship Ole Gunnar Solskjaer packing

It appears a matter of when reasonably than if Manchester United will lower ties with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He’ll know greater than anybody that the Pink Devils’ 5-Zero humiliation by Liverpool isn’t acceptable. However Solskjaer was in defiant temper after his ‘darkest’ second as Man United boss, insisting he wouldn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Federico Chiesa
chatsports.com

Manchester United report cards: David De Gea and Mason Greenwood are the only bright sparks keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afloat with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw floundering in defence... while Cristiano Ronaldo is causing more harm than good up top

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is hanging by a thread after a run of dire performances from Manchester United but is it the manager or his team who are really to blame?. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tore the Red Devils apart in a 5-0 mauling at Old Trafford revealing weaknesses across the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Atalanta#Italians#Btsportfootball#United In Group F#The Yellow Submarine#Bayern Munich#Ucl#Fc Bayern#Juventus#Group H#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
goal.com

Champions League all-time top scorers - Ronaldo, Messi & UCL goal kings

Who is in the lead in the race to become the all-time top scorer in Europe's leading club competition? We've taken a look at the top finishers. The Champions League has featured some of the best goalscorers in history. As the premier club competition in Europe and arguably the world,...
SOCCER
AFP

Man Utd lean on Ronaldo to prove Man City's missed opportunity

Manchester United are relying on Cristiano Ronaldo to show Manchester City what they missed out on when they meet at Old Trafford on Saturday with both sides in need of the points. Ronaldo continued to dig United out of holes in the Champions League in midweek with a double in a 2-2 draw at Atalanta as he struck late to salvage points for the third time in four European games. The 36-year-old now has nine goals in 12 games since returning to the club that first made him a household name. Had things gone differently in the final days of August, Ronaldo could have been lining up in City blue for Saturday's game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo has had more shots and scored more Premier League goals than EVERY Man City forward so far this season... but should the champions regret missing out on him to rivals United in the summer?

For around 48 hours in the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo looked to be on the way to making a sensational move to Manchester City. Having made his name on the world stage at rivals Manchester United in the 2000s, the Old Trafford faithful were fearful of now having to watch a star who had helped them win three Premier League titles and a Champions League represent the blue half of the city.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Man City ‘would never happen’, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo’s “immense” impact at Manchester United and insisted the idea of the Portuguese wearing a blue City shirt on derby day was simply impossible.Ronaldo appeared to be edging towards a move to Manchester City in the final days of the transfer window in August before completing an emotional return to the club he had left 12 years earlier for Real Madrid.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner might be three months away from his 37th birthday, but Ronaldo’s addition has not looked anything other than a smart piece of business from United.Although United’s damaging inconsistencies have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Jefferson County Union

Barcelona squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead. Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

321K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy