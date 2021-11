Sports bettors still can’t place mobile wagers on the World Series or NFL in New York, but that doesn’t mean progress isn’t being made. Yes, it’s frustrating that New York hasn’t yet implemented mobile sports betting, and the target date of 2022 seems far away. State and industry leaders, however, are laying the groundwork for what should be one of the biggest and most anticipated launches of mobile sports betting the United States has seen.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO