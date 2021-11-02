CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMI Launches Latin Spotlight

musicconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMI’s Latin songwriters, composers, and producers will be highlighted in this inaugural edition of the Latin Spotlight to help get to know some of them. Experience Colombia’s Pacific Coast trio...

www.musicconnection.com

moderndrummer.com

Latin Percussion

Tommy Lee Rockstar Ridge Rider Cowbell Tommy Lee’s signature model is big. Way big. It’s loud. Crazy loud. It even looks like a rock-and roll cowbell should look, in its bright-white finish with a large red-white-black star logo under Lee’s signature. And could the model name get any longer? I’m thinking a Guinness World Record […]
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

AAS launches Latin Vibes 2 + Everything Strum GS-2 on sale at 50% OFF

Applied Acoustics Systems has announced the release of Latin Vibes 2, a new Sound Pack series collection of presets for the Strum GS-2 virtual guitar instrument and the free AAS Player plugin (VST/VST3, AU, AAX, NKS, and standalone). Resident sound designer Christian Laffitte is back at it again with Latin...
ELECTRONICS
funcheap.com

Latin Sundays at Decodance (SF)

Join us every Sunday night for Latin Sundays at Decodance! Playing your top Latin hits, Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Cumbia y mas! Free entry all night!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
RELIGION
musicconnection.com

New Music USA and the Berklee Launch 'Next Jazz Legacy'

New Music USA and the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice have announced the launch of Next Jazz Legacy, a new program focused on increasing opportunities for women and non-binary improvisers who are underrepresented in the art form. According to a study of the NPR Music Jazz Critics poll, women made up only 16% of the core band personnel for the albums in the 2019 poll, and the majority of jazz albums ranked included no women musicians at all. Next Jazz Legacy will address these statistics by supporting early-career-stage artists whose access to resources has been limited. By offering creative and professional experience through long-term apprenticeships, financial support and promotion, Next Jazz Legacy aims to inspire change that will benefit everyone in the jazz community. Thanks to funding from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, this program represents a major investment in 20 artists and band leaders over the next 3 years.
MUSIC
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Ozuna
Person
Nicky Jam
musicconnection.com

Finneas at the Wiltern

Finneas brought his “Optimist Tour” to the Wiltern for two nights (10/27 and 10/28) with Marinelli. Finneas Baird O’Connell known just by his first name is best known for his work with the biggest teenager in music today, his sister Billie Eilish. As a producer/writer with Eilish Finneas won six Grammys in 2019 for her debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? including Album of the Year, and Producer of the Year (Non-classical). Finneas won another two Grammys this year for Eilish’s second album Happier Than Ever. After releasing a few singles and an EP Finneas released his debut album Optimist this year on Interscope Records. Not even 25 yet, Finneas is not just an 8-time Grammy winner but also has a ASCAP Pop Music Award, Apple Music Award, and an iHeart Music Award. Outside of music, Finneas played the role of Alistair on the hit TV show Glee and appeared on Modern Family.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Anderson .Paak Launches Label: APESHIT INC.

Four time Grammy Award winner Anderson .Paak is an acclaimed musician, songwriter, producer and director and crossing a wide spectrum of creative content development. .Paak can now add “label head” to his many accomplishments, as he has announced APESHIT INC., a new record label, launched in collaboration with Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment.
ENTERTAINMENT
musicconnection.com

Corite Launches Emery Kelly’s ‘Emotions' NFT Collection

Corite, the music platform that brings fans closer to artists, has announced it will launch its first NFT campaign in collaboration with actor and artist, Emery Kelly. ‘Emotions’ is the first digital merch NFT collection to offer owners exclusive benefits on Corite’s blockchain platform, CO. The drop will feature a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
musicconnection.com

Tai Verdes to Present at ASCAP Experience

Join ASCAP next Wednesday for a conversation between charismatic hitmaker Tai Verdes and Shirley Halperin, Executive Editor of Music at Variety as a part of ASCAP Experience sessions. Tai will break down the songcraft behind hits like “Stuck in the Middle” and “A-O-K,” and share his personal journey – from...
MUSIC
#New Latin#Colombia#Bmi#Venezuelan#Mexican
musicconnection.com

LANY at Express LIVE!

LANY’s gg bb xx tour stopped at Columbus’ Express LIVE! on Thursday, October 14 to crowds of adoring fans. LANY, an acronym for Los Angeles, New York, was formed by members Paul Klein (vocals/keys/guitar), Jake Goss (drums), and Les Priest (keys/synth/guitar) in 2014. The night began with openers Jake Scott and Keshi before LANY hit the stage with “get away,” followed by “Thick and Thin,” and hit “Super Far.” During “never mind, let’s break up,” Paul threw himself into the barricade to be closer to the fans before moving to the piano for “I Don’t Wanna Love You Anymore.” They continued with “heart won’t let me,” “roll over, baby,” “Hurts,” “13,” and “ex i never had.” As Paul got situated with his guitar for “up to me,” there was a bit of a struggle with the mic stand. It ended up falling into the pit. For any other artist, it may have been an embarrassing moment. LANY fans, however, took it in stride and it made for a moment of camaraderie between Paul and the fans.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Warner Music Launches Atlantic Records Benelux

Warner Music has announced the launching of Atlantic Records Benelux, a new label dedicated to discovering and promoting the best emerging domestic hip-hop artists from across Benelux. In 2020, rap and hip-hop was the second most listened to genre after pop, covering more than a fifth of all domestic tracks across Benelux, and in the Netherlands half of the 50 most streamed artists of 2020 on Spotify were hip-hop artists.
ENTERTAINMENT
musicconnection.com

Guitar Center Enlists Yola, St. Vincent, Watt for 'Music Unites Us'

Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, has enlisted the support of leading artists from all genres of the music community to launch its new inspirational “Music Unites Us” holiday campaign. Featuring a series of 10 artist videos, the campaign spotlights the likes of Anthony Ramos, Yola, The Linda Lindas, St. Vincent, CB30, Andrew Watt, Take a Daytrip and more, sharing their perspectives and experiences on the unifying power of music.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

The MLC Announces November Webinars

Are you a self-administered songwriter with questions about The MLC and your digital audio mechanical royalties? The MLC is hosting an interactive webinar led by The MLC’s CEO Kris Ahrend and The MLC’s Head of Educational Partnerships Serona Elton who will answer questions about MLC Membership, The MLC Portal and all of the tools and resources available to help self-administered songwriters register their musical works data with The MLC and get the mechanical royalties they are owed.
MUSIC
bmi.com

BMI Hosts Panel Discussion With Award-Winning Songwriter/Artist Lachi

As part of BMI’s recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the company hosted a panel discussion on the topic of inclusion with award-winning creative artist, actress and record producer, Lachi. Named “a dedicated foot soldier for disability pride” by Forbes, the talented songstress, who has been legally blind since birth, has garnered millions of streams across platforms, collaborating with such luminaries as Snoop Dogg, Apl.De.Ap, Styles P, Markus Schulz and Maduk, and is well known for her dynamic toplines and cheeky lyrics. Alongside her extensive music career as a go-to singer/songwriter in Dance and Pop-EDM, Lachi has gained an international platform on inclusion in the music and entertainment industry and has been profiled in Forbes, Essence, The New York Times, Huffington Post, Variety and American Songwriter, among others, for her work bringing disability inclusion in entertainment into mainstream discussion.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Attend MusicPro Cafe at TAXI Road Rally

MusicPro Insurance and Sterling Select Entertainment Insurance will stream another MusicPro Cafe on Friday night, this time at the conclusion of the TAXI Road Rally music creator’s conference programming, November 5th at 6PM PDT, 9PM EDT on YouTube and Facebook Live. The TAXI Road Rally is an annual three-day event...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sandiegofoodfinds.com

Latin Inspired Music Performances

Havana 1920 has introduced weekly Latin inspired music performances. The lineup includes Latin jams by Karlos Paez and Friends every Friday night and Brazilian beats by Bossa Lounge Project every Saturday. Paez, along with his band, the B-Side Players, incorporates sounds from Cuba, Jamaica, Mexico and Brazil with funk, rock,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

‘Once’ Duo Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova Plan First Tour Together in 11 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova will re-team in early 2022 for their first tour together in nearly 11 years, Variety can exclusively reveal. The performances will take place next March to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the movie “Once,” which starred the duo and featured their original music. The film’s “Falling Slowly” won the 2007 Academy Award for best original song; a hit Broadway musical adaptation later won eight Tony Awards, including best musical, in 2012. Following the release of the film version of “Once,” Hansard and Irglova recorded and toured as The Swell Season, but have only made a...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

The Strokes at the Forum

Originally scheduled for March 14th, 2020 then pushed to May 29th as the Covid-19 pandemic began and lockdowns were put in place, The Strokes finally got to play the Forum last night (10/27). This sold-out show also included Always and King Princess. This was just the 5th performance this year...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Enter Adam Audio's "Halloween Competition 2021" 🎃

ADAM Audio is thrilled to announce the opening of its “Halloween Edition” Soundtrack Competition 2021. You are invited to create your own spooky Halloween themed soundtrack for this terrifying video clip we found on a phone in our production facilities. Participants will have the chance to win one of the...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

ILIO Releases 'Age of Icons' Presets for TH-U

ILIO has announced the release of Age of Icons Vol. 1, an Add-On Pack of Incredible Presets for Overloud TH-U Premium designed by a True "Tone Head". Age of Icons Vol. 1 is one of the largest tone packs available for purchase for Overloud's TH-U Premium, and the first preset library for Overloud's TH-U from ILIO.
ELECTRONICS
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES

