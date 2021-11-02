BMI Launches Latin Spotlight

LANY’s gg bb xx tour stopped at Columbus’ Express LIVE! on Thursday, October 14 to crowds of adoring fans. LANY, an acronym for Los Angeles, New York, was formed by members Paul Klein (vocals/keys/guitar), Jake Goss (drums), and Les Priest (keys/synth/guitar) in 2014. The night began with openers Jake Scott and Keshi before LANY hit the stage with “get away,” followed by “Thick and Thin,” and hit “Super Far.” During “never mind, let’s break up,” Paul threw himself into the barricade to be closer to the fans before moving to the piano for “I Don’t Wanna Love You Anymore.” They continued with “heart won’t let me,” “roll over, baby,” “Hurts,” “13,” and “ex i never had.” As Paul got situated with his guitar for “up to me,” there was a bit of a struggle with the mic stand. It ended up falling into the pit. For any other artist, it may have been an embarrassing moment. LANY fans, however, took it in stride and it made for a moment of camaraderie between Paul and the fans.

