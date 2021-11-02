CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Most of Estee Lauder's holiday product has already been shipped to retailers, says CEO

By Kevin Stankiewicz, @kevin_stank
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda expressed confidence Tuesday in the cosmetic company's positioning heading into the holiday shopping season. "Most of our holiday shipments have already been shipped to the retailers," he told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer. Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda expressed confidence...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Why Shareholders Are Pressuring Macy’s to Lean Into Its Digital Business

Shareholders at Macy’s Inc. want the retailer to lean into digital capabilities. NuOrion Advisors, LLC sent an open letter to the Macy’s board chairman today asking for the formation of a “Digital Special Committee” to oversee specific proposals for its digital business. In the letter, shareholders said they want Macy’s to pursue investments from private equity firms for Macys.com and allow shoppers to use cryptocurrency to make payments. “We believe that Macy’s has the digital footprint and landmark stores needed to be a World-Class New Age retailer,” read the letter, which also asks Macy’s to form partnerships with EV Car manufacturing and...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Retailers look to staff up ahead of holiday rush with workers in short supply

Retailers are staring down a triple whammy of challenges this season including labor shortages, supply chain woes and inflation. The National Retail Federation projects sales between November and December will rise between 8.5% and 10.5% for a total of between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. The projection tops last year's numbers and would mark a new all-time high.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Says Retailer Positioning 'For Growth And Authority'

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are soaring Wednesday after the company released a series of announcements. What Happened: Bed Bath & Beyond announced a strategic collaboration with The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to directly offer Kroger customers a selection of goods focused on home and baby products through Kroger.com, as well as a small-scale physical store pilot.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Estee Lauder Cos

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Estee Lauder Cos has an average price target of $377.83 with a high of $439.00 and a low of $347.00.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Europe#Holiday Shopping#Cnbc#Covid#Clinique
Android Headlines

Here Are The Holiday Shipping & Return Policies For Major Retailers

Even though it is not quite Black Friday just yet, retailers have been kickstarting their Black Friday sales, and many are live right now. Which means it is time to talk about the shipping and return policies for the major retailers. That includes Amazon, Best Buy, Google, Microsoft and others.
SHOPPING
investing.com

Estee Lauder Slips as Supply Chain Issues Force Cut in Guidance

Investing.com – Estee Lauder stock (NYSE: EL ) fell 3% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as supply chain woes and a resurgent coronavirus in key markets forced the cosmetics maker to lower its guidance for the year. The company warned that higher transportation and logistics costs could affect sales and operating...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Estee Lauder Posts Glowing Quarterly Earnings and Lifts Forecast

Estée Lauder (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that beat analysts’ forecasts and raised its fiscal 2022 outlook amid ongoing robust sales of its makeup and skin care products as consumers returned to brick-and-mortar stores in search of glow-ups.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Forbes

Estee Lauder Stock Is A Good Bet, Even At These Valuations

We think that Estee Lauder currently is a better pick compared to Procter & Gamble. EL stock trades at about 40x trailing earnings, slightly higher than PG, whose P/E multiple stands at 35x. Further, EL has a P/EBIT ratio of 33x, higher than PG’s 25x. Does this gap in the companies’ valuations make sense? We don’t think so. While PG benefited more than EL during the pandemic, due to its diversified business, demand for EL’s products has taken off since economies started opening up worldwide. This is evident from the revenue trend for both companies. PG saw revenue rise from $67.7 billion in FY ’19 (the pre-pandemic fiscal year, ending June ’19), to $71 billion in FY ’20, and has since risen to $76.1 billion as of FY ’21. On the other hand, EL saw revenue drop from $14.9 billion in FY ’19 to $14.3 billion in FY ’20, but has since jumped as high as $16.2 billion as of FY ’21.
STOCKS
NBC News

Order in November to ensure holiday delivery, some retailers say

Shoppers hoping to nab holiday gifts online this year may need to prepare well in advance for their purchases. Numerous retailers are setting earlier deadlines for merchandise ordered online to reach customers’ homes before Christmas. Frères Branchiaux Candle Press co-founder Celena Gill designated Nov. 30 as the last day for...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

NRF Says Holiday Retail Sales Will Set Records

The National Retail Federation on Wednesday (Oct. 27) predicted 8.5% to 10.5% growth in retail sales in November and December 2021 compared to the same time a year ago, with projections ranging from $843.4 billion to $859 billion across the U.S. during the holiday shopping season. Consumers set the previous...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Retail's 2021 Holiday Season - Data-Driven Expectations for the Holiday Season

Will the 2021 Holiday Season be the record-breaking, end-of-pandemic shopping spree all retailers hope for?. According to Placer.ai, both indoor and outdoor malls saw traffic rebound to pre-pandemic levels during the summer. Tourists returned to New York City in August at levels 2% higher than August 2019. After the back-to-school...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy