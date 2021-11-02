Most of Estee Lauder's holiday product has already been shipped to retailers, says CEO

We think that Estee Lauder currently is a better pick compared to Procter & Gamble. EL stock trades at about 40x trailing earnings, slightly higher than PG, whose P/E multiple stands at 35x. Further, EL has a P/EBIT ratio of 33x, higher than PG’s 25x. Does this gap in the companies’ valuations make sense? We don’t think so. While PG benefited more than EL during the pandemic, due to its diversified business, demand for EL’s products has taken off since economies started opening up worldwide. This is evident from the revenue trend for both companies. PG saw revenue rise from $67.7 billion in FY ’19 (the pre-pandemic fiscal year, ending June ’19), to $71 billion in FY ’20, and has since risen to $76.1 billion as of FY ’21. On the other hand, EL saw revenue drop from $14.9 billion in FY ’19 to $14.3 billion in FY ’20, but has since jumped as high as $16.2 billion as of FY ’21.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO